Opioid Crisis: No one can read your mind

Last week in this article series we discussed how to determine if someone has moved beyond having a problem with substance abuse and has become addicted.
So if we have determined someone close to us has a problem and isn’t seeking a solution, what can we do?
Karen Lewis, a licensed addiction counselor in Mount Pleasant speaks about how confusing the whole issue can be.
“Alcoholism and addiction are a ‘family disease’, that is, when one person in the family is drinking or using drugs, the entire family is affected, almost as if it is ‘contagious,’” Lewis said. “Imagine having a disease that is unconsciously trying to destroy you, and one of the main symptoms of the disease is it tells you that you don’t have problem. The family can see this destruction, but the afflicted individual can’t. The struggles are baffling for everyone....’ Why are they doing this, they know better?’ The alcoholic/addict is baffled as well ... ‘Why did I do that, I know better?’ Alcohol in particular is a depressant that inhibits the executive functioning part of the brain resulting in poor decision making, distorted memory or periods of no memory (black-outs), lowered inhibitions and many other detrimental issues. These lead to ups and downs and unpredictable moods and behaviors including manipulating, lying, selfishness, inflated ego, martyring (poor me) and even stealing and cheating. The inevitable consequences of those behaviors then usually lead to depression, anxiety, isolation and/or loneliness. And the only (temporary) relief to be found is another drink or drug. The vicious cycle spirals continues to accelerate and deepen with dire consequences if it can’t be broken.”
“When an individual is unwilling to do anything for themselves, the best you can do is seek help for yourself” Lewis continues.
“You have to ‘detach with love,’ which means you detach from the behaviors but not from the individual themself. With this understanding, you can honestly say to them ‘Because I love you I am _________,’ and fill in the blank with whatever consequence you are letting them deal with or action you are taking to seek help for yourself.
“I would be remiss not to mention the effects of the pandemic on this disease. It has inflated the abuse of all drugs, especially alcohol. The alcoholic distortion of relief is short term and the devastating long term effects are being realized. We are fortunate that we have many resources in the area for help and support and I am passionate about working with individuals and families to get the healing support needed. We have ACT Force (Addictions Crisis Task Force), quick response teams within our municipality, short term and long term inpatient and outpatient facilities, professional interventionists, peer support specialists, sober coaches, church groups, food and beverage industry groups, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Heroin Anonymous, Cocaine Anonymous, Al-Anon, Al-Ateen, and therapists with a passion for helping the healing such as myself. But no one can read your mind – if you want help you must take that first step of reaching out to someone that can help. If you can muster the courage to take that first step you will find they will take many steps toward you. And soon that initial fear will be gone and you will wonder why you took so long to seek in the first place. Your life improve whether the alcoholic/addict gets sober or not.”
I spoke with John K., a long-time member of the Al-Anon Family Groups in Mount Pleasant.
For clarification, Alcoholics Anonymous supports individuals have the desire to stop drinking. Al-Anon supports individuals affected by another’s addiction, whether that individual is still using or not.
“The Al-Anon approach doesn’t necessarily mean walking away from the individual” John K. said.
“One of the characteristics of addiction is that the individual will continue to use in spite of increasingly dire consequences. Al-Anon teaches you how to allow them to feel these consequences because it seems that only when facing this fallout might they realize ‘This just isn’t working for me.’ And remember, when the alcoholic is drinking like a normal person they aren’t enjoying it, and when they are enjoying their drinking it is far from normal.
“Alcoholism and addiction are very isolating. It’s a ‘dirty secret.’ When someone you love has cancer it is very public – people bring over potato salad and ask what they can do to help. But there are no home-made casseroles being dropped off when you are dealing with addiction.
“Being in Al-Anon means you are no longer alone. People come together to solve their common problems. Dealing with someone in active addiction will make you restless, irritable, discontent and unreasonable without even realizing it has happened. One of the hardest things to deal with is that your trust has been broken time after time. You hear so many lies you don’t know what is true and what isn’t true anymore. It can make you crazy. You end up with a soul sickness and you need to be put back together.
“In Al-Anon, we work the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous so we can work on our part of this family illness. And yes, it is a family illness. When living with an active alcoholic or addict everyone else suffers too. Al-Anon saved my life and it saved my son’s life. Kids tend to blame themselves for the problem. But when you grow up being told ‘If you were better I wouldn’t have to drink’ you really don’t know any better. Serious depression can set in and that often leads to suicidal thinking. But in Al-Anon he learned that he didn’t cause his mother’s addiction, he couldn’t cure it and he certainly couldn’t control it. And I learned that too. And that son? Today he works as a paramedic in the up-state, and just this last weekend he was able to deliver a dose of Narcan to an individual that was dying of an overdose.
“Another thing that helped me immensely was attending open AA meetings. I learned so much by just sitting and listening to those that have found a way to stay sober talk. I am very grateful I have always been welcomed and never shunned.”
For more information you can visit Al-Anon’s local website, GreaterCharlestonAl-Anon.com.
Karen can be contacted at KarenLewisLPC@Gmail.com.
This article series, written the first and third week of each month, is meant to educate the community about addiction in general and the Opioid Crisis in specific that is affecting communities nationwide.
We are hopeful that this series will make a difference. When appropriate the names will be changed of those the articles feature.
The author welcomes inquiries or shared experiences, and can be reached at David@PhoenixSC.org.