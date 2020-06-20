Opioid Crisis: 'No debutante ball for me'

This week’s story is about 57-year-old Vicky, a Mount Pleasant resident who has “been there and done that.” When I arrived for our interview I found that she had written her story down already. I don’t see where I can improve on it, so here is Vicky in her own words.
“Born in rural South Carolina in 1962, my family was poor in material things but my mother was a devout Baptist that looked after my needs. When we moved into town I was just starting middle school, and I remember feeling life had shortchanged me. Mother bought clothes at rummage sales and we didn’t have money for makeup or jewelry so I always felt I was lacking. Some girls pointed out my shortcomings with regularity, but in hindsight there were also those that were kind. I felt like the ugly duckling and I started isolating myself. I found a little solace in eating sweets, which I thought I was hiding by pretending to be fascinated with baking. I put on weight which fed back into the cycle of negativity.
“At 17, I spent the summer back in the country with my aunt. She told me it was about time I started dating, and laid out some ground rules. Among them were two boys that I was forbidden to date – boys that she deemed were nothing but trouble. By the end of that summer I was in love with one of those two boys and pregnant with his child. We had great plans about how we were going to build a family, but by the end of my senior year of high school I was a mother and he was gone. There would be no debutante ball for me.
“One thing I learned from his crowd was how to mix and consume a wide variety of drinks. It wasn’t long before alcohol was filling the void that sugar had.
“I was always convinced that the next relationship was going to solve all my problems, and by age of 25 I had two young children and was hanging on by a thread. I couldn’t stop and look honestly at my situation as it was just too depressing. Other girls had graduated college and were settling into careers. My only solution was to not think about it. When I drank I didn’t think too much, and the rest of the time the demands of single motherhood didn’t allow time for thinking. I soon discovered that a drink or two in the morning cleared the fog so I could function, and before I knew it I was living to drink and drinking to live.
“On my way home from taking my daughter to school one morning I was pulled over and given a DUI. The car was towed, my license was suspended and I had to spend a day in jail. I had long honed all of my excuses for drinking – my father was an alcoholic, my children’s fathers were alcoholics and drug addicts and had abandoned me with their children. I had to work around alcohol all the time, life had shortchanged me – and I believed all of the excuses. About that time one of my regular customers introduced me to prescription pills, and for a while everything got better.
“I started with Valium, and I noticed my need to drink dropped considerably. But before long Valium wasn’t enough, and I found other sedatives that worked better. Until they didn’t. The downers made me drowsy so I needed something to pick me up, which meant I was hyper so I needed something to “take the edge off.” This horrid cycle lasted another ten years, punctuated only by two marriages and divorces. I kept trying to adjust which drugs and how much I took until I finally realized that I was hopelessly addicted to everything. I just resolved to take whatever was available to blot out the misery as best I could and hang on until the children graduated high school. Maybe they could make a better life for themselves – I had blown my chance at it. Keeping up appearances became impossible and self-pity oozed from every pore.
“I went to work for a couple who owned a small diner with a bar, and it wasn’t long before they figured out my game too. I had long lost count of how many jobs I had held. But they didn’t judge me – as it turns out the woman had been addicted and had been sober for some 7 years. She seemed happy enough and she knew what she was talking about, so I became willing to listen and over time I started trusting her more and more.
“She explained to me that it wasn’t the third or the eighth drink that got me drunk, it was the first one. If I never took the first drink I would never get drunk. And the same went for all the other drugs. I was tired of chasing my tail and agreed to do what they told me to do. With the quantities I was using they felt it best I went to an inpatient medical detox program, which I did and then went to a 28-day treatment program.
“I emerged from treatment and decided I was going to take all of the suggestions. I got heavily involved in a 12-step program, worked at that diner as best I could and tried hard to be a mother to my girls. That was 22 years ago – and in some ways it seems like a completely different life and in some ways it seems it was yesterday. My daughters are grown and have children of their own – yes, I have lived to become a grandmother. They have their own struggles, but thankfully, and probably due to observing all of my pain neither one has felt it necessary to try to find happiness in drugs or alcohol.
“As I learned in early sobriety, today I spend my time seeing what I can contribute to life and being observant of the things I can be grateful for. I have remarried and we have our own restaurant now, and although we have been struggling with the pandemic we are going to be ok. I have been able to reach out to many other young women who I see are struggling just as I was. It is so confusing for them, just as it was for me. And as long as I continue to reach out and try to help I don’t forget where I came from and why I don’t want to return there. No one said that life is going to be easy, but today I don’t have to do it alone. I have meaningful and honest relationships with people I care about and that care deeply about me, and for that I am incredibly grateful.”
Thank you Vicky, and my hopes that all that are struggling and read this understand that there is hope and there is a worthwhile life available to you.