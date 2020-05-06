Opioid Crisis: Living in a vicious cycle

As we have all seen during this COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of putting themselves in harm’s way in the service of others, nurses and doctors have a disproportionally high rate of infection amongst themselves. They also are on the front lines of addiction – they regularly contend with its ravages and they sometimes see addiction amongst themselves. Some health professionals struggle with abuse or addiction, sometimes involving narcotics because of the accessibility to highly potent drugs. I spoke recently with Megan, a nurse-anesthetist who lost her license for 10 years as a result of addiction.
“I grew up in a devout Catholic family with an alcoholic father,” Megan said. “In fact my father got sober when I was 10, the same time my parents divorced. I didn’t comprehend or heed the warning that addiction was in my family. My step-father worked as a petroleum engineer so we moved often and I became very introverted. Excelling at academics became my escape from feeling socially awkward. I didn’t start to have problems with addiction itself until well into college. The first big compromise was when I decided that going to medical school and ‘partying’ the way I liked was just too much, so I lowered my sights to becoming a nurse anesthetist. After receiving my bachelors in nursing I worked as a nurse for a year and a half.”
“During this time I worked in a dry town that didn’t even sell liquor, so I fell in with a group of other nurses who liked to stockpile booze and drink on weekends. Over time we decided that it was a good idea to save the excess meds that we were throwing away and share them at weekend parties. I fell in love with the effect of the drugs immediately, but got scared after a while and moved back home with my mom to go to graduate school.” Megan added.
“In grad school my alcohol use increased dramatically, which started causing problems of its own. So by residency I returned to diverting excess drugs for my own use so I wouldn’t drink so much. I was to spend the next 10 years going from job to job, having to detox myself at home after each new bout of addiction, abusing alcohol again until I once again took another nursing job. Then when I could again get what I craved my use would escalate until I would need to quit that job. Then it was back home to the alcohol – a vicious cycle I couldn’t break. I felt so helpless and isolated that I even contemplated suicide,” Megan said.
“During all this I married and had two children. I started home-schooling because my son was gifted intellectually but had deep social struggles. This saw me drinking booze out of a coffee cup first thing in the morning – and I convinced myself yet again that I needed to get back into nursing so I could ‘get my act together,” Megan added.
“We moved to Mount Pleasant and I took a job in a local hospital. But as a nurse-anesthetist, in no time I am walking around with a fishing tackle box full of my favorite drugs all day. It was just a matter of time before I started diverting drugs again, but this time I got caught. I lost my nursing license and ended up going to a 12-step program. There I learned that alcohol is a drug too and that I needed to abstain from all mood altering substances. That was 11 years ago, and with the help of the program I have remained sober since,” Megan said.
“I don’t know what to tell people who are struggling except that I was not done until I was done. Along the way there were many people who tried to warn me of where I was heading and what the consequences would be. Until I got to a point where I was done with the pain of my addiction I just wasn’t teachable. But, once I realized that I truly wanted something better I jumped in with both feet. And the life I have today is far superior to anything I have had before,” Megan added.
Earlier this year, a full decade after losing her license, Megan went back in front of the medical board with the intention of making amends for her misbehavior. The net result of that effort is that the medical board reinstated her nursing license. Her industry is shaken up with the pandemic, but until things calm back down she continues to home-school her two children and serve as a mentor and a participant in the 12-step recovery community.
“The main thing I can encourage people to do is that once they realize they have had enough, ask for help! There is help available all around you from people who have been exactly where you are and know the way out. Forget the consequences of getting help – if you just focus on staying alive and getting better everything else will work out,” Megan said.
If you are in the medical field and struggling, there is confidential help through a group called Caduceus. They are an anonymous group of health professionals that stay sober and help others in the medical field to achieve sobriety. And our heartfelt thanks to all the men and women of medicine who stand on the front lines of all of our health crises.
This article series, written the first and third week of each month, is meant to educate the community about addiction in general and the Opioid Crisis in specific that is affecting communities nationwide. We are hopeful that this series will make a difference. When appropriate the names will be changed of those the articles feature. The author welcomes inquiries or shared experiences, and can be reached at David@PhoenixSC.org.