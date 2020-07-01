Opioid Crisis: In an instance

Barry and Erica were living the American Dream. He had opened his own dental practice after graduating MUSC’s dental school and working for several years under another dentist. She had graduated medical school at the same time and completed a residency and specializing in dermatology. They were a “dream team” and everything was growing fast. They were in their young 30s, had a house on the river and were talking about having children.
Life was good and getting better.
The Fourth of July approached and both had siblings visiting. The holiday arrived and everything was going well, but after spending most of Saturday on the boat they realized they didn’t have enough liquor to last the weekend.
The plan was to drop Barry off at the house so he could run to the liquor store and fire up the grill for dinner. Everyone gave him their liquor orders; they dropped him off at the pier and headed back out for another hour on the Cooper River.
Barry jumped into his SUV and headed off to the store, which closed in a half hour. It was crucial to get there because the store wouldn’t be open again until Tuesday. Driving what was estimated to be 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, Barry rounded a curve ran into a crowd of people in the street trying to clear up a previous accident. Five people died in the incident. Barry was found to have a blood alcohol content of .17 – about double the legal limit, and in the end was sentenced to 15 years in prison for five counts of reckless vehicular homicide.
“I was caught in what seemed to be a bad dream” Barry said. “My wife eventually was able to make arrangements to bail me out, but everything changed. Local media had run many stories on the incident, and I found myself shunned in my community. My practice soon closed, and by the time we were able to do a plea bargain I was already a prisoner in my own house.”
“I had never even been in a fist fight and here I was a convicted murder. I replayed the scene of the accident and the events leading up to it over and over in my mind as if I could somehow change what had happened by rethinking it. Our savings and the equity in the house were quickly exhausted in legal expenses, and within a few months my wife sued for divorce. I spent most of my first year in prison so despondent that all I could think about was to plot ways to end it all. I reasoned that I could not bring one of those people back on this earth for even 1 minute, I could not change all of the suffering this caused their families, I couldn’t get my wife to love me again and I couldn’t get myself out of prison,” Barry added.
You would think it would be easy to stay sober in prison, but Barry found himself struggling. The prison wouldn’t give him the prescriptions he had been taking and he was going through long-term withdrawals. He found himself willing to experiment with any substance he could get his hand to try to get some sort of relief from the anguish. But nothing worked for long and he knew that if he wanted to live, sooner or later he had to face himself and his past.
“Outsiders brought 12-step meetings into the prison, but I felt that I had just had bad luck – if it weren’t for that one bad decision to drive I would have been fine. But I realized quickly that I was craving any substance at all that would make me feel different. So I decided to give that program an honest try,” Barry said.
“For the first time I looked honestly back at my life, and I realized that since the first drink I had at 10 years old I had arranged every situation I could into an opportunity to drink. I also realized that I had started on prescription medications because I couldn’t drink like I wanted to in school, and they ‘took the edge off.’ It was ‘normal,’ right? Didn’t almost everyone take something? My psychiatrist was all too willing to increase my doses over time as my tolerance built, and I had to admit that although a .17 blood alcohol level might sound high to some people, I drank far less that day than I had on many other occasions,” Barry added.
“I worked through the steps – they were really daunting at times. The outside meetings only came in once a week, and before long several of us started working together to fill in the gaps. Another inmate who mentored me through the program undoubtedly saved my life and the lives of many others. I am convinced that he was not ‘sentenced’ to prison; rather he was ‘called’ there. When I was paroled after 10 years I had eight years sober and a network of sober men built up both inside and outside the bars,” Barry said.
Six years out of prison now and in his mid-40’s, Barry has opened his own drug and alcohol counseling practice. He has remarried and is cautiously building a new life.
“It took me a long time to learn to live with myself, and in some ways I still have not completely forgiven myself for my actions that day. I have since been in touch with the family members of the victims which has helped tremendously. The survivors have to go on with life too. Apologizing in person was very difficult, but it helped both me and them,” Barry added.
“If you put yourself in the position, your life and the lives of others can change in an instant” Barry said. “I had heard those things before, but when it happens to you it is a lot different than when you hear about it happening to someone else. I beg you to think carefully about your actions and what the impact of them can be. Because if you are using mind and mood altering substances while driving, it is not a matter of ‘if’ you are going to cause an incident, it is a matter of ‘when’ and how severe it will be,” Barry said.
As we enter a new phase of this pandemic, I hope all are taking care of themselves to the best of their ability. I hope to be able to put an article together on the increase in relapse and overdose deaths due to social isolation, financial worries and all of the other things we are contending with soon. Meanwhile, please be good to yourself and those closest to you. We need each other.