Opioid Crisis: Bad breaks and misunderstandings

After a four-year commitment with the Navy to repay his dental school, Jack settled in Charleston. At 30-years-old he had a young family, a new dental practice, was on the board of his church and was building a home in Mount Pleasant. He was a success by anyone’s standards. At 35 he was divorced, had his dental license suspended and was living in a cheap hotel. Now after decades back in good standing in society, Jack reflects back on those years.
“No one could have told me I was an alcoholic or an addict,” Jack said. “But for some reason, even after graduating high school and college early and paying my dues for an education I always somehow felt like a fake who didn’t fit in and somehow got lucky. I tried hard to wear the right face and the right clothes to be seen as ‘worthy’ by others, but I somehow just never measured up in my own mind.”
“I received a scholarship, and because of the chaos my own father’s drinking had caused I avoided any drugs and alcohol through college and graduated with honors. I married shortly after and headed to dental school. We had two children while I was in school, and although I graduated at the top of my class I was not much of a father or a husband," Jack said.
“Everything changed when I joined the Navy. Stationed overseas, I soon became tired of the dental work and the culture I found myself ‘stuck’ in. I got drunk the first time I drank and in no time I spent every moment I could drink. I couldn’t have liquor on my breath while working, but I couldn’t work with the shakes either, so I used several types of sedatives to ‘take the edge off’ and keep others from knowing the extent I was drinking," Jack said.
“The Navy transferred me to Charleston, and between fear of being discovered and heavy involvement in a local church I was able to grit my teeth and stay dry for several years. Upon discharge I attracted a couple of investors that equipped an office for me in a brand new building. Business flourished until I got to a point where I thought I had finally ‘arrived’ and could ‘relax’ a little. In reality it was all of my insecurities surfacing and demanding what I craved. I justified it with many excuses, but the truth is that I never in my life ‘drank normally.’ One drink always triggered drinking to excess," Jack said.
But before long Jack started having problems with the law. There were domestic disturbances to which the police were called and charges for driving drunk. Jack started feeling shunned at church and at the country club. His wife suffered a couple of miscarriages and became bitter. But nothing changed everything as fast as when he was caught prescribing himself drugs.
“I was friends with a doctor and I fancied myself good at forgery. So on visits I would steal blank prescriptions off of his pad and write them out for myself. One day the pharmacist became concerned about the quantities and called him. Of course he knew nothing about it and confronted me. Despite my tearful pleas and empty promises, he told me that the best thing he could do for me was to turn me in so that I would get the help I needed. It sure didn’t seem like the helpful thing to do at the time," Jack said.
“My license was suspended pending treatment and a hearing, and I had no choice but to shutter the business. There was no money for the country club or the big house anymore, and I became ever more filled with resentment and self-pity. Now, without the help of the drugs, my drinking went completely off the deep end. My wife went to live with her parents and I ended up living off of charge cards until they all exceeded their limit. I spiraled downward until I found myself living in a rent-by-the-month hotel room with mirrors on the ceiling. The self-delusion when an addict or alcoholic is in the grip of the substance is beyond comprehension – I still didn’t think I had a problem. It was all just bad breaks and misunderstandings," Jack said.
“It was only after I had exhausted every dime, every bit of available credit and after every friend had cut me off did I look to try to do something different. I knew of a dentist that had a problem previously but had not drank in a long time, and I finally summoned the courage – mostly out of desperation – to give him a call. He met with me and took me to a 12-step meeting, and after consulting with another doctor it was decided that I should seek treatment. I was able to spend three months in a place that worked with alcoholics and addicts like me, and after much humbling of my over-sized ego I was able to start to get a realistic view on what had happened," Jack said.
“Both my father and grand-father died of alcoholism – and probably more generations before that. It had caused enough turmoil in my years growing up that I swore I would never drink. But somehow that memory faded, and when I had that first drink it wasn’t even a foggy recollection. All that mattered was the drink – it was the only thing that allowed me to feel ‘normal.’ I realized that from my very first drink back in dental school I had been just going through the motions of life in order to get to where I could drink like I really wanted to. And everything and everyone in my life was just an inconvenience to be endured until I could get to that point," Jack said.
“I am one of the lucky ones. Many commit acts that land them in prison; others lose their life as their body gives out, they have an accident or their despair leads them to an irreversible decision. Through involvement and dedication to 12-step work, genuine commitment to the community and persistent effort I was able to reestablish a relationship with my children and to get my dental license back. I eventually met a sober woman to whom I have been happily married for over 20 years. I have solid relationships with my ex-wife, my children and my grandchildren," Jack said.
“Today, when anyone anywhere reaches out for help with a drinking or drug problem, I make sure I am there to be of what help I can be. I do this not because I have become a saint, but because I know what will happen to me if I forget where I was and how I got there. And although I am very grateful for the wonderful things in my life today, I know that all it will take is that first drink and I will pull it all down on my head. And I would not wish that misery and despair upon any human being," Jack said.