Opioid Crisis: An uncommon act of charity

In Yiddish tradition, the highest levels of charity are when someone sees a problem before it arises and takes steps so that the problem never occurs. This requires intelligence, foresight, the willingness to act on behalf of others. Now suppose this charitable act saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of men and women who society had been overlooking. That would be an uncommon act indeed. But a man who did just this is the subject of today’s article.
Dr. Roger Crystal was born and raised in England, not only graduating medical school but becoming an accomplished surgeon specializing in the ears, nose and throat (ENT). But he dreamed of doing something that would make a difference in the world – something that would help a large swath of the population. In the early 2000’s he set out to get a master’s degree in business administration, not quite sure where it would take him.
Roger wasn’t a stranger to the United States as he had family in New York. He had pondered the chronic problem with obesity we have in the USA and began working with a company to see if an existing drug could help block the brain’s pleasure receptors associated with binge eating.
But it was during a visit with his brother in New York in 2011 that he first encountered the problem he was to impact. His sister-in-law had recently visited a chiropractor who had prescribed her Vicodin, a powerful opiate. She wasn’t really in pain, and luckily she had the sense to not take any of the pills until she asked Roger about it during his visit.
Looking around, he became increasingly aware of the emerging problem of prescription opioids in the USA. He observed that in 2011 opioid overdoses killed more people in the United States than traffic accidents. He had the vision to see that combined with the existing problem of heroin, a tidal wave of opioid addiction was coming. Having worked in emergency medicine in England, he knew that the inevitable deaths from overdose would also rise with that tide. As a coincidence the drug he was experimenting with for obesity, called naloxone, had originally been developed to counteract opiate overdoses but it had to be administered with a needle. Statistically most overdoses happen far away from anyone with access to a syringe full of naloxone, let alone the knowledge and willingness to be able to administer it in a timely fashion.
Here is where Roger’s background as an ENT surgeon kicked in. If he could find a way to get naloxone into a form where it could be misted into the nasal passages, would enough of the drug make it into the bloodstream fast enough to stop the overdose? Would people unwilling or afraid to use a needle on someone dying of an overdose be willing to use this nasal spray?
Roger pushed forward and with the help of others in his company, engineered a solution and delivery system that would get enough naloxone into the sinus passages to reverse an opioid overdose. This naloxone nasal spray successfully completed clinical trials and the company emerged with several patents and FDA approval in late 2015. They named the resulting product Narcan, made arrangements with a distributor and Roger set about to make people aware of its life-saving capacity. (Roger was originally hired as the CEO of Lightlake Therapeutics in 2009 and was subsequently added the title of president, along with instituting a company name change to Opiant Pharmaceuticals .)
The opioid crisis hit, and fortunately the frontline emergency medical folks embraced Narcan. It is much easier to administer, you don’t have to carry syringes around, and at $25 or so a dose it was very economical. But opinions change slowly, and it took a severe deepening of the crisis and many unnecessary lives lost until people began to realize that opiate overdoses were affecting people from all walks of life. The realization dawned that no one was beyond its reach.
“As a society we must move beyond the idea that addiction is a moral failing and realize that it is a chronic brain disease” Roger said. “When I was in medical school, like many students, I drank more than I should have at times, but I didn’t get addicted while others became dependent. Addictions of many types have become a lot more mainstream since then, and thus require appropriate treatment. While opioids do play a legitimate role in alleviating more serious pain, prescribing rates continue to remain very high in certain areas across the country. And with 4 million people addicted to opioids in this country, the problem sadly isn’t going to go away overnight.”
“When we developed Narcan, we were fighting against heroin and the common pharmaceutical opiates which you can’t change much. But today, we are facing a whole new generation of opioids that have been chemically formulated. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times as powerful as heroin and about 100 times stronger than morphine. Now we are also seeing carfentanil that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl – 5,000 times more potent than heroin and morphine. In Nebraska, police seized 118 pounds of fentanyl – enough to kill 26 million people. The escalation and evolution of the opioid crisis to our fentanyl crisis requires the innovation of even stronger reversal agents than Narcan alone to save lives,” Roger added.
“This new generation of drugs is so much more potent, and other drugs such as heroin, benzodiazepines and cocaine are being unknowingly laced with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. We have realized we must fight fire with fire. We are in the later stages of clinical trials of a more potent drug to counteract the greater potency and longer half-life of these new synthetic drugs. We must give the people on the frontlines the very best medications possible to counteract this problem. And we have to deliver it in a form that saves lives without compromising the administrators’ own safety,” Roger said.
“This issue isn’t going to go away or change overnight. Consequently, we are working on some other drugs in our addiction pipeline, too. We have a drug in research that has the potential to counteract the effects of opioids – rendering the molecules too large to make it into the brain. This can become a sort of long-term “vaccine” for those that have abused opioids in the past and are afraid of using them again. We are also working on potential new drugs for alcohol use disorder as well as acute cannabinoid overdose,” Roger added.
My talk with Roger covered a lot of other territory, and I hope to use quotes of his in future articles. And I personally gave him a thank-you from all of Charleston and Mount Pleasant as we have numerous people still living among us who wouldn’t be if it were not for Roger’s vision to innovate a reversal agent like Narcan to combat the crest and escalation of the opioid crisis. And perhaps his story can motivate all of us to look around to see what is at our disposal that might make life better for others.