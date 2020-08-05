Opioid Crisis: A perfect storm

We are living in unprecedented times. Anxiety about money, unemployment and fears of contracting or transmitting a potentially deadly disease plagues most of us. During normal times many of us have mentors or trusted friends to turn to, but social isolation and social distancing have taken away much of that safe harbor. When we are stressed out beyond our capacity, we sometimes reach out for temporary relief in ways that ultimately bring us more harm than good. And so it is in these times – the alarms everywhere are ringing to alert us to all of the collateral damage COVID is wreaking among us.
In 2018, when drug overdose deaths dropped for the first time in decades, it seemed all of the exposure and work that had been done to bring the Opioid Epidemic into the public awareness was bearing fruit. But in 2019 overdose deaths in the U.S. climbed to a new all-time high of 73,000, outpacing deaths from car accidents or guns. While the drop in 2018 was attributed to the cutback in the casual prescribing of opioids by the medical community, the resurgence has largely been driven by black market synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is now involved in over half of all overdose deaths. So we began 2020 in an environment where drug use and the corresponding death toll were already back on the increase. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and right now the people on the front lines are ringing the alarms louder than ever.
“Lost jobs, hopelessness and isolation often lead people back to old bad habits or toward trying something they shouldn’t just to get some relief,” said Annie Vulpas, a local volunteer for South Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, a group that works on the front lines with men and women actively misusing drugs. “The demand for our safety kits has tripled in June and July. It seems that with COVID the drug supply has been interrupted, and fentanyl has become much more prevalent. In our kits we include naloxone which is used to counteract the opioids in an overdose. We ask people to report when they have used it in a reversal, knowing that only a small percentage of them will. But since COVID we have had over 80 local reversals reported to us. People are also having a hard time getting into hospitals to get help, and it is really hard for them to stay sober when they know there is something that can temporarily take away all the depression and anxiety they are feeling.”
There is another important number to consider in this – and that is the number of “excess deaths” that are occurring. Every county in the United States has long tracked their monthly death rate, which doesn’t deviate very much. However, since COVID the number of deaths has increased far above normal — nationwide that number is roughly 180,000 excess deaths since March. But only 140,000 have been attributed directly to COVID. Some of these 40,000 deaths can be attributed to COVID deaths that weren’t diagnosed, some may be people that couldn’t get help from an overwhelmed medical establishment. And with alcohol sales up almost 30%, a portion of them are surely the result of the carnage that alcohol abuse wreaks. But it is common sense that many of them are also coming from additional overdoses. And remember that this is just a four month period – on an annualized rate the number would triple.
Wake-Up Carolina, a local non-profit outreach group is seeing the same trend.
“Our incoming requests for detox and treatment referrals, for inpatient programs, for peer and family support and for narcan have all doubled since March, and July was higher than any month in our history” said founder Nanci Shipman. “In June of 2019 we had 527 reported opioid overdoses in South Carolina – in June of 2020 a total of 900 were reported. These are unprecedented times for everyone, let alone those struggling with the chronic disease of addiction.”
“But we are seeing changes. Pre-COVID it was families or loved ones that were reaching out to us for help. Now we are seeing individuals reach out to us saying ‘I need help.’ I have never seen the type of willingness we are seeing out of the individuals. And there is some beauty in it – the creativity and ingenuity of people wanting to help is amazing. Everywhere I see innovative actions being taken by people willing to find ways to provide for those in need – even in the midst of a pandemic. With all of the increase in need we have still been able to help every single person who has contacted us.”
Dr. Roger Crystal, CEO of Opiant Pharmaceuticals and inventor of narcan, also weighed in on the importance of having naloxone (the active ingredient in narcan) widely distributed in the community to people who understand how to use it. “Addiction is a brain disease, and it is paramount to remove the shame and stigma of those with substance use disorders,” says Roger. “Even if you are prescribed an opioid for pain relief, there is always a risk of overdose, and the combination of this with benzodiazepines puts you at much higher risk. With minimal training, anyone can be a first responder by having narcan nasal spray on hand. In fact, some states have passed laws that require co-prescribing of naloxone alongside any opioid prescription to reduce the risk of overdose. For $10 or less, prescribing a reversal agent is cheap insurance against a potentially catastrophic or even fatal overdose.”
“It is important to understand that narcan is not addictive or dangerous,” Crystal continued. “It immediately brings on withdrawal symptoms in the person it is administered to, which is certainly uncomfortable but far preferable to death. As fentanyl continues to take a firmer grip in the evolution of America’s opioid epidemic, the risk of overdose only increases as these lethal synthetic enemies invisibly claim lives. And, with drugs as powerful as fentanyl, it is crucial to immediately call emergency services after administering narcan because of the risk that a single dose of narcan wears off, leading the victim to revert back into an overdose. Fighting our nation’s opioid crisis requires the development of stronger and more innovative medicines, like narcan, to prevent families from enduring the pain of losing a loved one to drug overdose as so many have tragically experienced in our country.”
Robert Louis Stevenson said “,Everyday courage has few witnesses. But yours is no less noble because no drum beats for you and no crowds shout your name.”
It takes courage to reach out and help another when we have so many legitimate concerns about our own well-being. But in the end how will we look back on this time? What will we tell our children and grandchildren about what it was like? Yes, for many it will be remembered as a time of fear and isolation and social unrest. But we have the choice to turn the page on this by summoning the courage to reach out to those around us that we suspect are struggling. At a minimum it will give us a few moments break from our own anxiety, and just perhaps it will change the trajectory of a life.
