Opiod Awareness: Nothing changes because nothing changes

There are words that frequently get used that we never seem to get a clear definition for. One of these words is “Codependency.” The dictionary definition is: “A relationship marked by excessive reliance of one party upon the other, typically a situation involving addiction or other illness.” In other words, a sick person is abusing a relationship in such a manner that the other person(s) is getting sick too.
Another interesting word is “inured.” The definition of inured in this instance is “to slowly accustom someone to a dire circumstance in a way that results in them accepting a situation that they would otherwise reject.” Think lobster in a cook pot.
When we have a relationship with someone who starts down the path of abusing drugs and alcohol the resulting early inconveniences and problems slowly escalate. After a while these they add up to a situation that we probably would have rejected as unacceptable had we not been lulled into it.
In the case of a family dealing with a member in active addiction, everyone gets to participate in this madness, even the pets. Each individual makes their own adjustments to try to maintain their own sanity. Some work better than others. But the codependent response, which may seem noble on the surface, often turns out to be the worst path for everyone involved.
I reached out to Karen Perlmutter, a local family addictions counselor. “The important thing to remember is that the root of codependency is love” says Karen. “It starts out with the simple goal of being invested in the well-being of this person you love. But when that person is struggling with addiction, other factors come into play and that love becomes more complicated, even debilitating.
"In addition to love, you are now feeling concern that they aren’t in a good place and you want to fix it for them. Plus, you’re dealing with whatever anxieties or resentments their addiction has kicked up in you. Maybe it’s unbearable to watch your loved one not living up to their full potential, or perhaps their chaos has rocked the equilibrium in your own life.
“When you add love + concern + fixing tendencies + your own confusing emotions you get a state that we call codependency. It’s a state of love that crosses the often-invisible line into unhealthy behaviors, and functions more like a compulsion to fix them or save them or stop them. Ironically though, most codependent behaviors actually enable your loved one further into their dysfunction. Codependency undermines your instincts to maintain healthy boundaries, and overrides your own mental wellness. No healthy form of love asks you to lose yourself, but that’s the precise nature of codependency.”
Debbie, a member of Al-Anon, shared that in a codependent relationship centered around addiction, the codependent’s sense of self-worth comes from making extreme sacrifices to satisfy the addict/alcoholics needs. One moment they are mothering an adult that shouldn’t need to be mothered, and the next they are manipulating circumstances, or re-arranging the game board to try to control the addict’s behavior.
They are constantly trying to manage the fall-out caused by the addiction, and when all that effort doesn’t work they martyr themselves. They decide that they are a victim and fall into self-pity. They cannot see that the root of the problem is that their own sense of self-worth is tied up in someone else’s behaviors which are far beyond their control.
Soon they decide the only way out of feeling like a victim is to go back to trying to control the addict, and thus they descend into the morass together. (In reality, we only get to be a victim once — after that we are a volunteer.)
By cleaning up messes and trying to control the situation the codependent ultimately enables the addict to get away with far more than they could if they were left to their own devices and consequences. In other words, they end up denying them a bottom where circumstances become dire enough that the addict will consider changing their behavior.
And what addict/alcoholic is going to give up their meal ticket without a fight? None of them. So the manipulation becomes a two-way street, with guilt trips and shaming running in both directions. In the end nothing changes because nothing changes until the addict/alcoholic literally gets “loved to death.” It may sound dire, but to one degree or another it plays out in every neighborhood on every day.
From everyone I talked with on this topic, it seems to ultimately boil down to something called “boundaries.” Boundaries are said to be an invisible shield that we put up around ourselves that protects us from the behaviors of others that would erode our own effectiveness, sense of self-worth and sanity. Boundaries are activated by informing those around us of what behaviors are unacceptable to us. Boundaries are solidified when we refuse to tolerate abusive behavior.
But the codependent one is usually just as incapable of change as the addict/alcoholic is. When your purpose has become trying to live someone else’s life for them it seems impossible to even conceive of what “staying on your own side of the street” means.
Fortunately, we live in an area with an abundance of help. There are regular meetings of Al-Anon Family Groups that are easy to find online. We also have several great family counselors in our area.
The lesson we can all take away is this. When we become aware of someone struggling with addiction who doesn’t want help, perhaps we shouldn’t immediately just walk away. Because there might be someone else standing right there in the shadows who needs help and is willing to receive it.