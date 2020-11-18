Working together is the way to a vaccine

As a current medical student, this pandemic has made a rigorous schedule even more challenging to navigate. From virtual lectures to smaller and shorter lab instruction, COVID-19 has affected the educational medical community in more ways imaginable. Through all of this, I am grateful for my ability to learn – and see how advancements will be made on a deeper level.
But, I do believe that there needs to be a real, tangible solution to curbing the impacts of this virus. Not only for the sake of the American people, but for our economy. Our biopharmaceutical industry has been working tirelessly for months on a vaccine – the one thing that would protect the safety of our citizens and provide some sense of normalcy again.
While the process to fine-tune and produce a vaccine is extremely difficult, our country possesses the best environment and minds for advancement in research and development. Seeing the recent news from Pfizer’s trials have only validated this.
I want to make sure there is nothing inhibiting the development of a vaccine, which is why I am urging our lawmakers to work together with the biopharmaceutical industry to find the solution. Because of this collaboration, drug companies will be able to pave the way for success in finding cures for other illnesses as well.
I am hopeful for the future of medicine and I’m excited to be working every day to be a part of the answers our citizens need.
Hannah Haskell
Mount Pleasant