Waterworks planning for emergencies to keep your water running

With the wild winter weather in Texas recently, I imagine folks are wondering what would happen to their water service here in an extreme cold snap. Well, we experienced something similar in January 2018 with the winter storm Grayson. Some of you may recall we had icicles falling from the Ravenel Bridge, something we never experienced before. Additionally, after hearing about the recent news about a cyberattack on a Florida water utility, it is worrisome they did not protect their utility’s operating system better.
For reasons such as these, water utilities must plan for emergencies and know how to sustain their water supply. Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) just completed its Risk and Resilience Assessment as required by the America’s Water Infrastructure Act (AWIA) of 2018. This assessment gave staff additional ideas on how to ensure the water supply can meet customer demands and how to minimize risks.
Phase 2 of this assessment is to improve our Emergency Management Plan to include our response and mitigation strategies for a variety of emergency events. These emergencies include earthquake, sabotage, pandemic, hurricanes, ice storms, and loss of operating systems, just to mention a few.
MPW has been through many emergency situations and the one thing that gets us through these difficult times is our dedicated and talented employees. We train on how to respond to an emergency. We conduct drills and update our emergency response plan annually. The other thing we practice is how we communicate with our affected customers in an emergency. We operate on the philosophy that you cannot prevent emergencies, but you can control how you respond and communicate to them.
The other element in sustaining the water supply for our community is capital improvement planning and the execution of our water master plan. The water line crossing the Intracoastal Waterway to connect to the Charleston Water System’s pipeline on Sullivan’s Island is a prime example of how planning makes our system resilient. Resilient as our water demand grows and resilient in an emergency.
MPW deploys conjunctive use of surface and groundwater and a technology known as aquifer storage and recovery to meet its water supply demand. We are also studying the potential of our water reclamation facilities (formerly known as wastewater treatment plants) to augment our water supply in the future.
Embracing innovation has been the hallmark of the commissioners and staff at MPW in that providing a resilient, sustainable water supply just does not happen by accident.