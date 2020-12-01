Virtual education has a problem, a failure to engage

I recently read that the Houston, Texas, school district has 25% of their virtual (online) students failing two or more classes, a percentage three times higher than usual. The students who are attending school in person are doing much better. Other districts are saying the same thing. Last year when most districts went totally on lockdown, “grace in grading” was the conventional wisdom. But this year the plan seems to be “accountability.” What’s going on?
Based on my sources, failing grades indeed are a pattern for virtual students across the country, while in-person students are faring much better.
The problem isn’t a failure to learn. It is a failure to engage.
Many districts are using a “hybrid” model: a number of students are taught at school in person while lessons are simultaneously presented over video to kids still at home. Nationwide, teachers report that many virtual students are failing at higher rates because they are doing very little, if any, work. They aren’t bothering to take tests. A lot of them aren’t even showing up to online classes.
This isn’t surprising. As I noted in this column when the lockdowns began, virtual learning has big problems. It stinks as a mode of instruction for children and teens. It tends to breed apathy and magnify distractions.
Virtual learning aside, a lot of students don’t like school. They don’t like work. They hate to study. Those aren’t atypical traits for American students. But when you take the kids who have those traits even a little and try to plant them in front of a screen for hours every day, you blow the traits out of their usual proportions.
Kids are accustomed to watching high-definition narratives on Netflix or five-minute chunks on YouTube. Watching a teacher drone on about subtraction on a glitchy, ten dollar webcam is hardly a desirable alternative. And that’s just the fine tip of the iceberg. How motivated would you be to do eight hours of challenging mental work while sitting on your couch in your PJs?
Then there are the continual distractions. Often when a child unmutes his microphone to speak, a cacophony can be heard in the background of the home. Many virtual students never turn on their cameras, so who knows what they’re doing when they’re supposed to be “in class?” Those who appear to be sitting dutifully in front of their screens with headphones aren’t always listening to their teachers; they’re listening to their favorite Spotify channels. Their eyes might be on the screen, but what’s staring back at them isn’t their teacher; it’s Minecraft.
There’s another issue. Ever since the lockdowns began, studies have noted an increase in student depression. That problem grows worse, not better, with every day at home. Imagine, after all this time, being stuck at home while your friends are back in school, enjoying recess together and participating in live lessons. This is poison for the isolated student’s mental health and motivation.
Some superintendents and educators are laying the problem at the feet of parents, many of whom have not put in place a structured environment for their children and are not holding them accountable for showing up and completing their work. It’s a valid point. I know it’s hard, parents, but it’s your obligation.
One possible contributor to the failure has to do with why some parents have chosen to keep their children at home even when schools are open. According to multiple published reports, a high percentage of those parents are distrustful of the school system to keep their children safe. Such distrust may spill over from a lack of trust in schools generally. This can be interpreted by children as a kind of contempt for school. It makes sense, then, that these particular online students might be less willing to give a distrusted system their full engagement.
A final problem is that last year’s “grace in grading” policies (where students who failed were gifted with passing grades just because) set a harmful precedent. Children are simple creatures. If they get paid for doing nothing today, they will expect to get paid for doing nothing tomorrow.
Guess what? It’s tomorrow.
Of course, assigning blame at this juncture is counter-productive, and there are no easy solutions. Our best prospect may be simply to pray for a swift end to this odious disease that has shown a skillful knack for exposing the fault lines in a highly unstable educational environment.