Village Corner - Summer Reading programs online

We hope that everyone is having a great summer. Village Branch Library has an educational and exciting Summer Reading program for our patrons entitled “Imagine Your Story.” Three easy steps will enable you to participate in the program: Step One: Read. This summer, read something – a book, magazine, newspaper, graphic novel, website…anything. Step Two: Log. Register and start logging your reading at ccpl.org/summeronline. The more you log, the more prizes you could win! Step Three: Win. Earn great prizes from our sponsors! Prizes have been available for pickup at branches as of June 22.
All Summer Reading programs are system-wide and online. The calendar can be viewed at ccpl.org/calendar. Many wonderful virtual programs are available on our website and on the Facebook page for CCPL. Here are some great programs coming up in July:
B-Rad Magician
July 7 at 11 a.m. and July 8 at 6 p.m. An amazing live virtual magic show with sidesplitting comedy and a message on the importance of reading.
Book Camp (grades 6-12)
July 13-17 at 2 p.m. Back by popular demand! Join us for our seventh year of book-themed, behind-the-scenes library camp. Spaced are limited, so call 843-805-6903 or email teenunderground@ccpl.org to sign up.
Columbia Marionette Theatre: Rumplestiltskin
Tuesday, July 28 at 1 p.m. This is a fast-paced comedic take on the original Brothers Grimm story.
We are open for curbside service Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.