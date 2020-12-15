Time to update our outdated math curriculum

Q: I help my kids with algebra homework, watching them work on graphing sinusoidal functions and solving exponential equations with logarithms, and I think, “Why are they doing this? How will this possibly carry over into the real world?” They’re not struggling; they’re doing fine. And I know there are some fields of study that probably use those things on a regular basis. But I just can’t help wonder if there are more relevant ways to teach the same basic skills. Is it time to update the way we teach math in public schools?
A: Many people think so. One of them is Steven Levitt, author of Freakonomics. He asserts that much of what is taught in high school math courses will never be used in the real world.
I recently tested Levitt’s contention, noting how often I used various math skills in a given week. The four basic mathematical processes I used too many times to count. I even had to mentally access my memorized times tables over 20 times (so gnaw on that, Common Core).
The number of times I used algebra: 0. The number of times I used geometry: 1, to decide if the person behind me was walking fast enough to merit me holding open the door for him (which may not actually be geometry now that I think about it). The number of times I used calculus: 0, though, honestly, I don’t know what calculus is, so let’s put an asterisk by that one.
This is, of course, merely anecdotal evidence, but I doubt it diverges much from the average American. And though many professionals use algebra, geometry, and calculus on a daily basis, they surely don’t outnumber the people who use statistics or analyze data.
For these reasons and others, Levitt argues that our current math curriculum is impractical and does not properly prepare kids for the way we use math today. It is, he says, an outdated relic of the Sputnik era. He proposes that we compress Algebra I, Algebra II, and Geometry into two years, freeing up time for courses in financial literacy or data analysis. For what it’s worth, I would also consider a course in logic, a skill which is gaspingly deficient among today’s Zoomers.
A recalibration would help correct the problem of math courses becoming more advanced than they need to be. Over the last couple of decades, education has indulged a strange drive to cram as many college courses into high schools as possible. This has led to pushing students into increasingly higher levels of math as a matter of course, including pre-calculus and trigonometry.
The veer has made it difficult to find qualified math teachers. Calculus (whatever it is) is apparently really hard. It involves the kind of high-level thinking that the average person simply can’t or is unwilling to do. Those who can tend to go into fields where they will – how shall I put this gently? – make money.
That issue aside, most students simply don’t need such high level high school courses. It’s fair to wonder, then, why it wouldn’t be more relevant to require classes in, say, financial literacy, especially when we consider that the average American carries personal debt of over $90,000, according to Experian.
As Levitt and his allies point out, financial literacy and data analysis demand critical math skills but have practical applications that our traditional Cold War-era courses do not. And in fields like engineering where the courses do apply, the applications far outstrip ignorance of the field itself.
In other words, it might help to teach kids what engineering IS before we teach them how to do the complex math it involves. We might even teach math in concert with fields like architecture, vehicle engineering, accounting, and electronics. These areas touch all of our lives but required course offerings say nothing about them.
I am certainly not advocating for dummying down the math curriculum, just modernizing it, making it more relevant to the world in which we live. Mathematical computation is a vital skill that carries over into many areas (including figuring out if you should hold the door open for the person 20 yards behind you), but so are logic, accounting, and data analysis.
None of this is to deride the way we’ve been teaching math all this time. It has obviously served us well. But if there’s one thing I learned from every math class I ever took, it’s to always double check your work. If things aren’t adding up the way we want them to, we should at least discuss altering the equation.