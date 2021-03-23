This is not the time to let our guard down

Vaccinations for COVID-19 are here, although still often difficult to schedule. Things are getting better slowly. This does not mean the pandemic is over, however.
I am noticing a disturbing trend of masks coming off. Recently, my husband and I went to have lunch (outside and socially distanced) at a favorite local restaurant. However, now the servers and others working in the restaurant no longer are wearing masks. We left. My guess is that most of those people, including the servers, had not yet been vaccinated, considering their, in general, youthful ages. (I hope I’m wrong.)
Masks are coming off all over the place. On March 5 the governor of this state decided masks no longer had to be worn in restaurants and state-owned buildings. Did I miss something? Did COVID-19 suddenly disappear while I was sleeping? From March 7 to 20 Charleston County still had 1,197 new cases. People are still getting sick and dying all over the country.
This nation is trying desperately to ensure everyone has the opportunity to receive a vaccination as fast as possible. But such an effort takes time. It takes patience. And it takes common sense. I am afraid what we are seeing is a definite lack of patience and common sense, likely because of the pent up energy to ‘get back to normal.’ I’m hoping it’s not simply a lack of caring about what happens to other people.
Science gave us a gift and they provided it in an amazingly quick time span. Our job as citizens is to make sure there are no deaths and illnesses that could have been prevented through the use of simple precautions such as a mask, sanitizer and staying socially distanced a bit longer. The time is approaching when we will be able to relax and ‘get back to normal.’ This is not that time.
So, I ask for patience and common sense. COVID-19 doesn’t care whether you are sick and tired of being careful. It just makes you sick and tired. And it can still kill. Maybe you will be okay, but what about others around you?
I have already received both of my vaccination shots. It turned out to be one of the few perks of being older. I still worry, however, about my children and my grandchildren. I worry about my friends. I worry about strangers too. I wear a mask and try to do my part to keep people safe. I urge my fellow residents of Mount Pleasant and South Carolina to do so as well.
Please be patient. Continue to wear a mask. Show you care.