Our 2020 Christmas tree selection journey has become one of our top ones of all times.
I am sure you have seen the news about the owl being found in the Rockefeller Center tree. And I am sure you have seen the news about the koala in the tree. Yes, that koala came into the woman’s house in Australia and climbed the artificial tree after she had put it up, but still - kinda memorable.
So management of expectations: There was neither an owl nor a koala in our Christmas tree this year.
But it was still something different, and fairly on brand for 2020.
We have had a live tree since we have been married. Every year, we set out to find our tree, and it usually involves a two key checkpoints.
We go to about eight different lots and try and find the perfect one, and it’s never there, and we inevitably end up back at the first lot we stopped and actually finding it there.
I am used as the measurement as to how tall our tree should be, and so it involves me standing by the tree with my hand extended all the way up, while my wife backs up a few feet and tries to make sure the tree is about a foot taller than that.
Our other memorable quests have involved the time we brought one home that we later found a bird’s nest (no birds). And the time we found one with the help of a kangaroo. You see, our daughter, who was three at the time, was with us when we were looking at trees on a lot, and she began tugging at my coat saying, “Daddy, kangaroo!” After about the third time, I informed her that Mommy and Daddy were doing something very important and Daddy had to stand with his arm extended so he couldn’t deal with imaginary kangaroos right now. “DAAAA-ADDDY! IT’S A KANGAROO!” I turned and looked. And it was, in fact, a kangaroo. The lot we were at was next to a vet’s office, and they had a kangaroo hopping around in a fenced-in lot by their building. So we’re not looking to top that one, because, you know, kangaroo.
This year, however, just oozed 2020. We normally wait until a couple of weekends after Thanksgiving. We sensed this year that everyone would be getting their trees early, so we decided we would go the weekend right after to make sure we didn’t end up with a tree that looked more like the before picture on a landscaping website.
Rain was in the forecast, but I assured my wife that we had at least a good hour to get the tree. That was my first mistake.
So off we went. We arrived at the lot, and found it was covered with folks. As we approached the trees, we noticed that about half of the trees had folks standing by them, one hand firmly gripped on the trunk, staking their claim. It was clear that these trees were going fast, and we had to get into the game quickly.
Now my wife is normally a student of our trees. She will not bring a tree into our house unless it meets the requirements of height, fullness, lack of owls, etc. She saw the urgency in the situation and went into this weird Terminator Christmas tree hunting mode, where she scanned the landscape and navigated left and right, winding through the trees, until she arrived at one.
“This one,” she said, planting her hand on the trunk. 45 seconds. Tops. I walked over and raised my hand up next to it. “Trust me,” she said. “This one.” And then the heavens opened up.
I told her to go to the car, and I would stay with the tree. I motioned to the tree guy, who said he would pack it up for us. I went to my car and got an umbrella, which was about as effective as applying sunscreen after 10 hours on the beach in the summer naked.
They attached the tree to the top of our car, and I wrote a very watery check for our tree. When we got it home, I said to my wife, “Whatever this tree looks like when it gets in our house, it’s perfect, OK?” Her response: “It’ll be perfect.”
And you know what? It’s perfect. It’s full and tall and, most importantly, covered with our ornaments that are from our childhood and our kids and our vacations and stuff like that. And at the end of the day, isn’t that the most important thing? I mean other than getting a koala to come into your house, if you can.