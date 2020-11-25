Thanks to all involved in 'Operation Playground'

Thank you to Chief Carl Ritchie, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and all participating agencies for “Operation Playground.” As mentioned in the recent article, the dark web is an accurate description for the hidden activities of human sex trafficking and child exploitation. Recently in the news, a Florida sex trafficking ring was also brought to light with 178 arrests.
The emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of children and juveniles is among our greatest tragedies. Profiting from the exploitation of anyone is a horrible crime, crimes against our most vulnerable is indisputably evil. Let’s not be fooled in thinking that the truth is what appears on the surface. The greatest deceivers are the ones who walk seamlessly among us, their true identities hidden behind a computer or the façade of respectability and harmlessness.
I attended a panel presentation in Charleston years ago that addressed sex trafficking, a problem that affects every city in our nation. Not long ago I heard that a baby in another state was sexually assaulted. It so disturbed my soul that I made a care package for the child and mailed it to their family in care of the police department in charge of the case. I included a card, a cuddly blanket. A toy bunny. Clothes. I chose the items very carefully as if this child was my own. And in truth, every child who is abused is our child. We must all be the eyes and ears and protectors of innocents. We never know who may cross our path and how our response and quick thinking could literally save someone’s life. The Human Trafficking Hotline Number: 1-888-373-7888.
Jackie Morfesis
Charleston, SC