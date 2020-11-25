Thank you from Hibben United Methodist Church

Hibben United Methodist Church would like to thank the Mount Pleasant community for your continued support of our annual Pumpkin Patch. Your generosity continues to help us support many missions in our area like Windwood Farms, Water Missions International and ECCO to name a few.
Over the years, your support has touched thousands of lives. Even with the challenging year of 2020, we will be able to help many of those who need the help most.
Thank you again and Stay safe. God Bless.
Eric Shuler
Chairman Church Council
Hibben United Methodist Church