Teacher to Parent: Yes to Santa, yes to the wonder of Christmas

[Note to parents: hide this one from the kids.]
Q: Santa Claus. Yes or no?
A: I love simple questions with complex answers. Free will or determinism? Popeyes or Chick-fil-a?
Yes to Santa Claus, all the way to the North Pole and back!
Childhood today is filled with precious little wonder. Depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts are on the rise. The online realm where too many children grow up is a deviant and distrustful wilderness. Too often it seems intent on destroying innocence and exposing wonder as a cosmic ruse.
Kids need the opposite. To grow into healthy adults, they need to bask in innocence and imagination while they’re children. Santa is a nonpareil in that regard because to a child Santa is real. Unlike fairy tales, you can see and touch evidence of his existence: the half-eaten cookie, the staging of the toys, the treat-filled stockings. Those are whiffs of enchantment to a developing child.
Some disagree with encouraging children to believe in Santa because they think kids will grow up to think adults are liars. That’s projecting. Children are not so cynical. When the curtain is pulled back on St. Nick, they regard it as a victory, a triumph of maturity over childhood, a rite of passage. Looking back on it from adulthood, they don’t view it as a hoax. They see it for what it really was: a gift, one they almost invariably pass on to their own children.
Some people worry that Kris Kringle detracts from the true meaning of Christmas: the birth of Jesus Christ. Only if parents allow it to. St. Nicholas was a saint because of his work for Jesus. If you give children the whole of Christmas, including the stories behind its legends, they cannot miss Christ.
I wouldn’t trade my youthful belief in Santa for anything. On Christmas mornings, I was allowed to rise at 6 a.m. I’d take a glance under the tree then wake up the house chanting, “He came! He came!”
The adults would drag themselves out of bed to watch little eyes all aglow. There was warm pleasure in my mother’s smile as I dove into the array of gifts that had magically appeared out of the midnight air.
The only drawback to believing in Santa is that one day the illusion evaporates. You give in to the rantings of peers who know for certain that the old man doesn’t exist. The adult denials become less vehement. The doubts curl in like smoke from Santa’s pipe.
One day the toys aren’t there. Every gift has a perfectly ordinary name on its tag. Christmas is still lovely, but the aura has faded.
My belief lasted longer than it should have thanks to my mother. She told me Santa only visited children who believed in him. I think she wanted me to believe as much as I did. Eventually, however, I succumbed.
Unfortunately my disbelief coincided with my mother’s cancer. It was a season of dark dread.
6 a.m. came and went that Christmas morning. My brother had to wake me up to come to the tree. I didn’t want to be awake. I didn’t want to face the truth.
She would pass away on December 30. My childhood passed with her.
I often long to go back to those Christmases where wholesome fantasies like Santa Claus and families that last forever were uncontested realities. I want to remember what it was like to have true child-like faith.
I’m fully aware that I’m romanticizing all of it. Memory has a way of doing that. It hoards the scent and twinkle of the Christmas tree while discarding its fallen needles and blown fuses. It’s better that way.
Ray Bradbury once said that nobody who has a family ever really dies. This presumably applies to Santa, too. When my daughter and son were children, I got to bring St. Nick back to life, only this time from a different perspective. Watching my kids gasp in wide-eyed wonder when they saw the array of toys for the first time, I could somehow feel my mother’s warmth wash over me. The circle was unbroken.
Yes to Santa. Yes to wonder. Yes to faith and innocence, to longing and love.