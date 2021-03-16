Teacher to Parent: Whether to retain failing students is complicated

Once again I’m reading that failures are way up. Teachers are telling me that the students who haven’t done anything all year will just be passed on to the next grade along with my kids who have worked hard. Why don’t we retain students who fail anymore? And if it’s because it doesn’t work, what’s the answer?
Passing along kids who haven’t earned it isn’t new. For a while now most failing students have not faced retention until high school, and by then failure is ingrained. As a result, one of the most formidable obstacles to success for K-8 students is this shocking reality: The consequence for failing is identical to the reward for passing.
Do all your homework, spend hours studying for tests, and you’ll be promoted to the next grade.
Or – study nothing, do no homework, waste the time of other students, and you, too, will be promoted.
You can see why this has become a problem. What would it do to your job productivity if you knew you’d still get that promotion whether you did any work or not?
Those outside of teaching don’t realize that student failures after the early grades aren’t caused primarily by learning deficiencies but by lack of effort. A student who is willing to work can pass most every course after third grade even if he or she is at an intellectual disadvantage. If a student refuses to engage, however, there is little hope. An average can only absorb so many zeroes.
This isn’t to say that simply retaining students in response to their lackluster effort is the solution. When students are retained, they often continue to fail. So while it sounds good on paper, you may have second thoughts when your 10-year-old daughter starts hobnobbing with 13-year-old boys at recess.
Another problem is that students who are repeatedly retained tend to develop behavior issues. Seven hours is a long time every day to just twiddle your thumbs. When a child is bored enough, he’ll resort to disruptive or attention-seeking measures. Of course this happens whether the child is retained or not, but it’s easier to manage a misbehaving student who isn’t three years older than everyone else.
Some fear that retention damages self-esteem and leads to an attitude failure. This was the impetus for the “social promotion” philosophy that is now educational orthodoxy. Those fears, however, are offset by what happens when children receive big rewards for poor effort: they develop a deadly combination of low ambition and high entitlement, a phenomenon also known as “where we are right now.”
Regardless of the drawbacks, retention is still the best policy in many circumstances, as in the earliest grades when children are taught to read. There is a critical learning period after which if literacy hasn’t been acquired, it may well be unattainable. So for the youngest children, retention is often not only wise but necessary.
The worst approach is unfortunately the one we’ve tacitly adopted: watering down rigor to allow as many students to slip in under the bar as possible. This involves a number of harmful teaching practices like piling on extra credit at the end of the term, letting students turn in work whenever they want to, allowing students to retake tests they’ve already taken, and, worst of all, lowering expectations so that even the class hamster can pass.
All this has diluted the value of an education to the breaking point. Sure, there are more students who can now be passed on with an acceptable grade, but what good is it when they don’t have a worthwhile curriculum in their heads to accompany it?
A partial solution would be requiring summer school or Saturday school for low-effort failures. This would ensure students at least are taught that a listless work ethic comes with a cost. Even if they did no more in these classes than they did during the school year, at a minimum they would be in an environment where learning is available and Snapchat isn’t.
The correct answer, of course, is for parents to live up to their responsibility. They can easily do what schools can’t by making it a lot more uncomfortable for kids to fail than to pass. If parents would take away their children’s smartphones, $200 shoes, video games, cars, or whatever else kids want until they pass their classes, 98% of failures would be eradicated.
This isn’t just the best solution; it might be the only one. If your parents don’t instill into you the importance of seizing an education, there’s a good chance you’ll never realize it until it has already slipped through your fingers.