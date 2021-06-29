Teacher to Parent: There must be some exclusionary aspect to discipline

What do teachers think about schools getting rid of exclusionary forms of discipline?
Exclusionary discipline is any punishment that removes students from their usual educational setting. The term generally applies to out-of-school suspension (OSS) and expulsion, but some also apply it to in-school suspension (ISS). The push to end or reduce exclusionary discipline has come in different forms, including replacing it with restorative practices or simply eliminating it as an option.
Opponents of exclusionary discipline have a simple hypothesis: its use causes students to experience a kaleidoscope of negative outcomes. Various studies show that frequently suspended students later show higher rates of antisocial behavior, dropping out of school, and grade retention. Exclusionary discipline is also associated with lower academic achievement and future involvement with the criminal justice system. This latter fact leads to the concept of a “school to prison pipeline.”
All of this is well-documented. However, there is something besides suspension that even more accurately forecasts higher rates of horror: the student misconduct that warrants the suspension in the first place.
This is quite a problem for those who seek to blame the negative outcomes on exclusionary discipline. It means they have to convince people to part ways with their common sense.
Think about it. Doesn’t it seem fairly obvious that a student who, say, curses out teachers and bullies classmates may lack the innate respect for others necessary to one day thrive in a free country? Most would argue it’s the tendency to sexually harass one’s fellow pupils that is more likely to lead to trouble down the road, not the suspension that comes as a result of it.
Furthermore, the hypothesis offers no clear reason why a day or two out of school would thwart what would otherwise be (inexplicably) a pathway to good behavior. Certainly being in school gives students a better chance to learn, but even successful students are typically absent three or four days a year due to illness, trips, or other causes.
Thus from an educational standpoint, what’s the significant difference between a day out of school for bad behavior and a day out of school for pink eye? It would seem none at all (except for the pink eye). Do frequent trips to the orthodontist lead to antisocial behavior? Is there a “chronic ear infection to prison pipeline”?
The case against exclusionary discipline is further obscured by numerous studies showing that stricter discipline policies improve overall academic achievement by removing disruptive students from the classroom. A recent Arkansas University study, for example, flatly concludes that “Test scores (in both math and language arts) consistently benefit from OSS.”
While reducing exclusionary discipline may be welcomed with open arms by misbehaving students, the children who dutifully go to school to learn may not feel so gleeful as conditions at their schools deteriorate.
According to a 2017 survey, New York City teachers reported less order and discipline, and students reported more violence, drugs, alcohol, and gang activity after implementing policies to reduce suspensions.
In Oregon, a 2018 poll of teachers showed that 56 percent of them had experienced at least one “room clear,” a practice where teachers have to vacate kids from the classroom to keep them safe while a disruptive student throws a tantrum.
OSS isn’t the only option for student misconduct, of course. ISS and other consequences can work just as well. But there must be some exclusionary aspect to discipline for the simple reason that misbehaving students cannot be allowed to sabotage the learning of others. To evacuate all of the obedient children from their classroom while one child rages should not be considered the future of classroom management. It should be labeled what it is: the discipline policy of an insane person.
When considering which disciplinary strategies to implement and which to take away, we cannot think only of what might be nice for the student acting out; we must think of what’s best for the innocent kids and teachers trying to learn and instruct amid the tragic turbulence of a system that suddenly seems eager to turn its back on their needs.