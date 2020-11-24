Teacher to Parent: Teaching responsibility in the face of ADD

Q: My 6th grade daughter missed a week of school and needs to make up a test. I emailed the teacher and she said to have my daughter come in and talk to her so they can arrange a time to make it up. The problem is my daughter has ADD, so she forgets to see the teacher. I’ve reminded the teacher of this, and she says she’ll try to remember to talk to my daughter, but she always forgets, too. What am I supposed to do?
Tell your daughter she must go in and talk to the teacher tomorrow. If she comes home without having done so, assign her a consequence, say loss of phone or screen privileges, until she does.
I already know many parents’ response to that.
“But, but, but … ADD!”
I get it. It’s harder for ADD students to remember things. But it’s not impossible. And, in my experience, if you make it more uncomfortable for them to forget than to remember, it’s not even especially challenging. It just takes a lot of love, patience, and persistence.
Nevertheless, many parents of ADD students make the mistake of surrendering to their child’s diagnosis rather than coaching him or her to overcome it; then they expect the child to grow up to be a perfectly responsible adult. This is equivalent to feeding a stray cat and hoping it goes away. (The cat being the ADD, of course, not the child!)
In this case, for example, it would be an error to shift all the responsibility for carrying out this relatively simple task to the teacher.
For one, why should the teacher be responsible for chasing down a student to do make-up work? Doesn’t the teacher have enough to do already by planning lessons for your child, acquiring the materials, executing the lessons, providing the assessments, and grading the tests?
Also, it’s the student, not the teacher, who will feel the pain of the zero if the make-up work isn’t completed. Why, then give the poor, underpaid, and stressed-out teacher a greater share of the burden for alleviating the pain? (Apologies if my teacher bias slipped through in that last sentence.)
To illustrate, let’s take a real-life example. You’ve got an infection. The doctor prescribes medicine. You find that you can’t remember to take the medicine and your condition worsens. How do you rectify the problem?
If you said, “Call the doctor and have her remind me to take the pills every day,” it is vital that you keep reading.
No. Don’t ask the doctor to do this. The doctor has done the doctor’s job. Now it is your turn to take responsibility for carrying out her instructions, unless, of course, you’re fine with an infection.
I submit this real-life adult example to you because it is where your child may be headed if you decide to feed the stray cat: a life of dependency and irresponsibility. No one wants that for a child. That’s why it’s important for you to make all of today’s parenting decisions with tomorrow in mind. What you require of your daughter now will become her habits in adulthood.
Let’s put it another way: suppose your child’s teacher had ADD in school, and her parents raised her with the “stray cat” method. She never had to take responsibility for her own learning. She always got to sit back and wait for her teachers to come to her. She was rarely held accountable for fulfilling the most basic student responsibilities.
What kind of teacher would it make her now? Would you even have a right to expect that she “remember” to chase down your child to make up her work? What makes you think she would even be able to do it if she wanted to? Her stray cat will forever be at her side, purring over any protestations.
If you plan for your daughter to enter an adult world where everyone she needs to talk to will chase her down to do so, then you are planning for a world that does not exist. If, on the other hand, you acknowledge the reality that she will have to function in a world where remembering things and seizing responsibility for her own obligations is necessary for success, then what is your plan for getting her from here to there?
I would argue that this incident provides you with a great first step.