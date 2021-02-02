Teacher to Parent: Special education resources are stretched to the limit

My daughter’s special education teacher is quitting after this year because she’s burned out. This is the third Special Ed teacher we’ve had who has quit. What’s going on?
What’s going on is the perfect storm. Unfunded legal mandates and over labeling are stressing school resources, hurting needy students, and driving special education (SPED) teachers away from the profession.
The number of students identified with disabilities is growing. For example, according to the Learning Policy Institute, between 2014 and 2019, the number in California increased by 13 percent. There are several reasons for the upswing, but some educators believe over labeling is a critical contributor.
Many students who qualify for special education possess clearly diagnosable conditions like blindness or cerebral palsy. Enrolling them in SPED is a relatively stable process.
But there is another group whose qualifications aren’t as easy to establish. They show symptoms like poor study habits, difficulty focusing, and impulsive behavior. Their disabilities are not diagnosed by laboratory tests but by more subjective criteria, like observing how they act in relation to other students.
Students who meet the criteria may be assigned a label that roughly fits their profile; learning disabilities (LD), emotional disturbance (ED), and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are categories you might be familiar with. These students may then qualify for special education. The vast majority unquestionably need the extra attention.
Still, the process can produce errors. Take ADHD, for instance, where a Michigan State University study once estimated that as many as one million students were misdiagnosed.
One reason students might be mislabeled is that we’re rapidly running out of ways to discipline them. Programs like Restorative Practices aim to keep disruptive students inside the classroom, but something still has to be done to preserve stability for the teachers and students trying to eke out an education. Thus teachers say they’ve noticed an uptick in students recommended for SPED simply because they demonstrate poor conduct. Aversion to suspending a child for bad behavior, however, is not a disability.
The most egregious cases of mislabeling come from pushy parents who seek a SPED designation only because they want their children to have special accommodations on timed college entrance exams. The less said about these examples the better.
There are various other reasons for over labeling, but it is only part of the storm. The more damaging part is funding.
The requirement for schools to offer special education comes from the federal government through IDEA (the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act), a law meant to ensure that students with special needs receive a quality education. As the definition of “disability” is being stretched to the breaking point, so is the funding for students who qualify.
The federal government mandates SPED without paying for it. It costs a lot of money to provide services. A SPED teacher can’t carry a caseload of 35 students. The more students who qualify, the more teachers you need. Each teacher requires special training (and special patience) to comply with the oceanic volume of red tape it takes to provide services to a child, not to mention the unique skills needed to teach students with diverse disabilities while managing high-maintenance parents.
But the government only funds each special needs student at around 15 percent, a dismal level. States and local districts are required to make up the rest, but with spending in other areas, they can only do so much.
The result is far too few special education teachers to serve far too many students. These teachers, overworked and overstressed, are walking away. A study by the Learning Policy Institute showed that in the past decade, the number of SPED teachers dropped by 17 percent, and other studies estimate that their turnover rate is a gasp-worthy 25 percent.
This means our neediest children are receiving fewer worthwhile services because attention and resources are splintered among students who under normal circumstances wouldn’t even qualify.
So what do we do? Tighten up the qualifications, or demand that the federal government fully fund its own law? The answer is both, and I’ll add that a big dose of de-regulation is in order so SPED teachers can focus on students instead of drowning in forms and meetings.
The collision of these tumultuous fronts is forming the perfect storm. If we can get control of the problems, there might be clear skies on the horizon. Then we could get back to the well-intentioned basics that launched special education to begin with.
In the meantime, the waters are rising.