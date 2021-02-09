Teacher to Parent: Recommendations are a favor, not a requirement

My son is applying to a magnet school for the arts, and he needs an academic recommendation from this year’s teacher. We had a recommendation form automatically sent to the teacher, so I can see that she got it. The deadline is in just a few days, but she still hasn’t submitted the form. How should I or my son kindly prompt the teacher to just fill out the [expletive deleted] form?
Probably you should have “kindly” prompted the teacher to fill out the form the first time. Had you done so, the teacher might have found your kindness to be sufficient incentive to complete the form more promptly.
I could go on about all the things teachers have to do to educate kids in the here and now and how this can unfortunately cause them to lose their focus on your child’s placement for next year. But instead allow me to discuss something that technology seems to be slowly wrestling away from us: the ability to politely ask for a favor.
Let’s take forms or letters of recommendation, for example. It’s something almost every student will some day need a teacher to complete, whether it’s for college, magnet school, private school, summer camp, a club, an honor society, or even a job.
Technology has made recommendation forms rather easy to get into the hands of teachers. You sign your child up for the Chilton Preparatory School, click a few links, enter a few emails, and the request for a recommendation finds its way into the teacher’s inbox instantaneously. It can all be done from your phone without even leaving the carpool line.
Expedience, however, is not a substitute for courtesy.
Decorum demands that you ask for favors graciously and directly. Traditionally, recommendation forms are requested by the student himself, not the parent (unless the child is too young to do it). They should be requested with obeisance – not to suck up to the teacher and not because teachers are so petty that they’ll sink a child for poor etiquette (in all likelihood they’ll be honest in their evaluation no matter how boorish the request is), but because it’s the polite thing to do.
A positive recommendation is not something owed to you. It has become common to think of such things as teaching obligations, duties teachers are required to perform as part of their job description, like a clerk removing the little plastic security pieces from apparel so you can leave the store without being swarmed by the police. You don’t “kindly” ask them to do it. They’re just supposed to.
In almost every case this is false. You are requesting a favor. In fact, you are requesting a favor with sugar on top of it, because filling out the recommendation form is only half the battle. Making it a glowing endorsement that might actually get your child into the institution of his choice is the true aim.
Since a single negative word about your child could be the difference between entrance and exclusion, why would you want to leave this delicate request up to an auto-generated online form letter? You’re asking for help determining the course of your child’s future, not ordering a sandwich from the Chick-fil-A app.
As a general rule, whenever you want a favor, do three things:
- Ask. Never assume.
- Ask yourself. Don’t send a proxy.
- Ask nicely. It’s the polite thing to do.
The good news here is it’s never too late to be nice. Coach your child on how to request something courteously. He’ll probably resist, but all kids need the instruction. Then send him in to kindly ask the teacher to complete the recommendation form. When the form has been submitted, make sure your child doesn’t forget to provide a gracious thank you – written is nice, but verbally will do.
None of this might get him into Chilton, but it will help him grow up to become a considerate, well-mannered adult, which, in the end, is probably the greater victory.