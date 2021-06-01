Teacher to Parent: Push to eliminate rigor is hurting our children

What do you think about exams? Are they necessary in high school or middle school? Some schools and teachers are doing away with them even at the college level. This could help take some of the demotivating pressure out of learning.
It’s weird. It seems like everything we want to get rid of in schools over the last 20 years has the effect of making things less challenging and more comfortable for the student.
I haven’t heard many proposals to eliminate clubs, pep rallies, dance classes, or pizza parties (provided there’s a gluten-free option), but there have been significant pushes to get rid of more rigorous elements. These include:
- Traditional math: Common Core favors easier to learn (but insanely less efficient) methods partly because, as the learning franchise Mathnasium says, traditional algorithms “are not convenient for real life, even if you remember them. They are difficult to do mentally.” And why would we want to expose students to something “mentally difficult” to do?
- Correct spelling: In vogue now is the use of “inventive spelling” where kids make up their own orthography. According to
We Are Teachers
- , “Instead of worrying about conventional spelling, let’s praise children for their spelling attempts.” Because praise, you see, is much more pleasant for the child than being corrected.
- Homework: According to an article from Scholastic called “Down with Homework!”, the odious practice is “exceptionally trying” for many students because they struggle to “handle the pressure of keeping up with a continuous flow of work, getting it all done on time, and turning out products that will meet with approval.” You must admit that eliminating things you’re not good at is much more gratifying than getting better at them.
I could go on and on. And I will.
- Taking tests only once. Allowing kids to take them repeatedly helps “reduce stress and pressure” (The Washington Post).
- Due dates. Letting kids turn in work when it’s more convenient for them helps with “relationship building” (Faculty Focus).
- Seven hour school days. Such an oppressive duration means that students “may find themselves with less time to manage a busy schedule” while shorter days would permit them to “focus on other important aspects of their lives” (Students 4 Social Change).
- Detention. Because it’s detention. Some recommend replacing it with meditation because “while detention is almost always seen as a punishment, mindful meditation is more of a therapeutic exercise” (Mindful Practices).
- The Honor Roll. It’s “cruel” and “demeaning” to children (The Nation).
And so on.
It seems as though the loudest voices in education no longer believe that ignorance and apathy are our primary adversaries: effort and inconvenience are. If they have their way, school will become little more than indoor recess (because outdoor recess gets too hot. And too cold).
It is absolutely true that too many kids today are overstressed. But the primary cause isn’t school where expectations have mostly been relaxed since you and I attended. It is a combination of factors, mostly social, often familial, and largely electronic in origin. Yes, school can play a role as when kids are pressured to take high school courses as pre-teens and college courses as high schoolers, but it isn’t because we give them due dates or make them learn their times tables.
And it isn’t because we give them exams, which are a perfectly sensible way to assess how much critical information a student has retained over the course of a semester. Getting rid of them would serve no purpose whatsoever except to further dilute what minimal expectations we retain.
But let’s be careful who we judge for this discouraging tangle. As we notice each successive generation becoming more fragile, more dependent, and more entitled, it is hypocritical to blame the victims. We – the parents and educators conspiring to ensure that our children no longer have to exercise the tenacity required to thrive in a hostile world – are the ones responsible. And our failure cannot be pinned on a single philosophy. It is the result of a cascade of small, safe decisions designed to flatten all obstacles in the immediate pathway when around the bend lies the treacherous terrain of adulthood for which our children are monstrously unprepared.