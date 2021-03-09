Teacher to Parent: How many administrators does it take to run a school?

My child goes to a small elementary school where there are nearly 30 kids in the classroom. I talked to a teacher off the record who is overwhelmed and frustrated with the situation because the school this year added a curriculum coach, a literacy coordinator, and another principal, along with several new district administrators. I know administrators are necessary, but shouldn’t classrooms be taken care of first since that’s where our children learn?
Administrators are a necessary part of any healthy school district. Every school has to have leaders, and this usually falls on principals and assistant principals who are vital to the school’s success. Even central administrators outside of schools can contribute to community educational goals. Administrators generally work hard and take their jobs seriously. They do many things to help schools thrive.
Except teach.
And that’s the biggest problem.
In our system, teachers and personnel who work directly with students are the ones who teach reading, writing, and arithmetic. It’s like in medicine where doctors and nurses, not bureaucrats, most hasten the healing. What would you say about a hospital that had more administrators than caregivers?
Maybe much the same thing you’d say to a school district that employs more personnel who don’t teach anyone than people who do. That’s the situation that currently describes over half the states.
A 2020 report from Education Next calculated that over a recent 18-year period (2000-2017) the number of principals and assistant principals nationwide increased by 33.4 percent. That sounds like a lot until you consider that the number of district administrative staff overall ballooned by a jaw-dropping 74.9 percent. And what about teachers? Surely over this same period the people directly charged with educating students must have increased in staggering proportions.
Oh, it’s staggering all right. A staggeringly paltry 7.7 percent. The number looks even worse when you realize that student enrollment increased by over 10 percent, according to EducationData.org.
And consider this. The U.S. Bureau of Labor reports that in 2019 there were approximately 271,000 K-12 education administrators. That’s 45.5 percent more than in 1999. Yet over the same period of time, the number of teachers grew by a measly 5.4 percent.
The problem with the disproportionate nature of these increases isn’t just the numbers, but the per-personnel expense. Put simply, it’s more expensive to employ an administrator than a teacher, but this hasn’t slowed the expansion. As an example, Education Next reports that the Charleston, SC, school district had 30 administrators earning over $100,000 in 2013. By 2019 that number had vaulted to 133. The Bureau of Labor reports that the average annual wage of a K-12 administrator in 2019 was over $100,000 while the average teacher’s salary was about $64,000.
I’m not one to count someone else’s money, but it’s hard not to when the fiscal reality makes salary-assigning a zero sum game. If a curriculum specialist’s windfall is going to be a classroom teacher’s loss, fiduciary triage is hardly an unwise venture.
Don’t misunderstand: there is nothing wrong with superintendents, principals, or other high-responsibility executives being compensated in accordance with their responsibilities. It’s another thing, however, for central administrators, department organizers, or mid-level pencil pushers to deplete scarce resources, especially when they contribute little to our children’s education.
If there are any teachers out there making six figures, I’ve never met them. In fact, once we reach a certain level of expertise, usually around 25 years, many teachers don’t get any more raises at all. What are the priorities in a system that pays bureaucrats $100,000 dollars annually but maxes out teachers’ salaries at far less before they even turn 50?
One might suppose that the lunge toward this top-down educational approach has resulted in better outcomes for our students. After all, why employ such a ridiculously top-heavy strategy unless it works? Unfortunately, as the National Center for Education Statistics points out, students across the country have made no progress in either math or reading over the last decade, and the lowest performing students are doing even worse. This sad analysis doesn’t even include the current COVID situation.
To a bloated administrative bureaucracy that routinely questions the practices of the teachers it is ostensibly there to support, it is fair to turn those questions around. When student performance is declining, discipline is deteriorating, and class sizes are sky high, how do you justify an administrative surge that outpaces by 67 percent the growth of fighters in the foxholes?
Maybe it’s time to rethink that strategy.