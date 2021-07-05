Teacher to Parent: Every teaching day is valuable

For the last month of school, my child’s teacher didn’t assign any work. When I asked about there being no grades, he said the last few weeks were difficult because with testing and non-instructional activities, there just wasn’t time. Is it okay to throw away the last few weeks of school like this?
He’s right that the last weeks of school — the “Dead Zone” — are high on energy but short on instruction. But he’s wrong to sweep aside what little teaching time he does have.
A huge part of the issue is standardized testing. It’s axiomatic that once it’s done, the kids are done. Mentally, that is. What’s equally evident is that the teachers are done, too.
This wouldn’t be a big issue if we were just talking about the last four or five days of school. Unfortunately, thanks to testing, those last four or five days have morphed into four or five weeks. Testing isn’t the only culprit. It’s abetted by all those non-instructional activities.
There’s division among stakeholders as to what the end of the school year should look like. I’m in the minority. I say teach to the end. I think taxpayers get a better return on their investment when I’m teaching English versus planning pizza parties.
Most educators and most parents who are involved with schools prefer the last days to be a bit lighter. More field trips are planned (during non-COVID years, anyway). There are concerts. Longer recesses. Jump castles. Field days. Competitions. Ceremonies. And, of course, videos galore.
Parents often prefer it that way because their babies have worked hard all year and deserve a break (never mind that they’re about to indulge in a three-month vacation). They’re also over all the homework and do not relish it continuing any longer than it has to.
Teachers like it for more diverse reasons. For some, it’s a challenge to keep kids interested, even on a good day; it’s exponentially harder during the end times. Others like the freedom of not having to plan lessons. Some are just tired of the same old same old.
Then there are those who view it as bowing to the obvious: you can’t teach kids when kids don’t want to learn, and once kids sense that the end is nigh, they shut down. If you can’t beat ‘em, the teacher reasons, join ‘em.
The bowers aren’t necessarily wrong. It’s not so easy to get kids back on track once they’ve taken those charter busses down the slippery slope. If your “end of the year” trip comes three weeks before school’s over, you won’t be teaching kids during the last fifteen days of class; you’ll be fighting them.
That’s just the way it works psychologically. I don’t know many teachers who teach for 45 minutes, take the kids out to recess for 10, and then come back in and teach for the last five. Trying to teach during those last five minutes would be like bathing wild rabbits.
Trying to teach meaningful lessons in the Dead Zone is equally vexing.
I will concede that the end of the year Mardi Gras isn’t going away. If anything, it’s apt to get worse. Too many people like it that way for it to ever change. It’s as inevitable as rain after a car wash.
But what isn’t inevitable is teachers and parents surrendering to its excesses. The fight against ignorance never stops. That’s why we find ways to keep our kids reading through the summer. If we’re not ceding that barren land to the enemy, there’s no reason to lay down our swords for the last month of school.
So teachers should keep teaching whenever they have the opportunity. Sometimes you get a wild rabbit into the tub, and while it may seem like a fool’s errand, it improves the rabbit. It sounds like your child’s teacher could benefit from this message.
In the same way, parents should encourage their kids to be responsible. Fine, let them enjoy the opportunity to have fun when it’s offered to them. But the next day when it’s back to class, tell your kids to obey, work hard, and pay attention.
Something we all should consider is that when a mere 180 days is allotted for learning literature, foreign language, science, arithmetic, history, and more, each day must be considered valuable. One or two of them spent on ice cream and jump castles could be great for kids. Six or seven may be overkill, especially when we consider what we’re giving up to have them. Teachers and parents must count the cost.