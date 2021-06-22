Teacher to Parent: Equitable access to a good education is achievable goal

How can we promote a more equitable education for all?
Laying aside all the heat of political perspectives and controversial ideologies, I sense that what most of us want is for all kids to have a fair opportunity to get a quality education, regardless of class, color, or background.
It cannot happen without the child’s effort. I’ve noted time and again that no system of instruction can hand someone an education without the subject’s cooperation. So the first thing we should realize is that equal outcomes in student achievement are beyond a teacher’s reach. Students who work harder will gain more. Students who refuse to work at all will gain nothing.
There are other factors that preclude A’s for everyone. Just as some kids are naturally faster than others, some are also naturally better learners. I could have taken chemistry 20 times and never gotten a B. This is okay. It is equality of access, not outcome, that we are concerned with.
Finally, schools are not more powerful than families. Family has a stronger impact on student achievement than nearly everything else. No consultant has yet discovered a “cure” for negative or negligent family influences. If parents do not step up and raise their children the right way, schools cannot step in and do it for them.
Most schools are already doing a great deal to ensure equitable accessibility. Nevertheless, there are places where they can improve. Some are big and some small, but they all can help us bridge the opportunity gaps that still exist. Here are a few ideas:
*Teachers shouldn’t provide homework that requires parent help. When they do, students who lack supportive families are placed at an even greater disadvantage. Anyway, kids are better off learning to do things on their own.
*Teachers should grade subjective work using rubrics. When kids and teachers know the specific criteria on which an essay or lab report will be graded, it helps assure that the teacher does not consciously or unconsciously grade certain students on a lighter scale.
*Schools can utilize uniforms. We constantly compare ourselves to others. Sometimes we look down on those poorer than us. Sometimes we look down on those richer than us. I’m not saying we need a communal system that erases any semblance of status, but uniforms are an easy way to make class comparisons much less of a factor. Students who “have not” don’t have to always feel like their deprivation is on display. Those who “have” don’t as readily judge their poorer peers. Uniforms also help teachers evaluate students by their work, not their family income. Most effectively, they teach kids to show who they are by their words and actions instead of the messages on their t-shirts.
*Schools should use a standardized discipline system and make teachers enforce it. I’ve previously touted my district’s Progressive Discipline Plan which ensures that all students receive the same consequences for the same actions. Before, I would see one student get suspended for profanity while another got candy. This was demonstrably discriminatory. A standardized plan does away with that.
However, the plan only works when teachers use it. There can still be discrimination if a teacher chooses to write up one student while letting others slide. Therefore teachers must discipline students based on the child’s actions and not the teacher’s emotions. If unconscious bias is going to occur, it’s most likely to happen through feelings of pity or anger. A teacher who refers one student for cheating must refer them all, even those she “feels sorry” for.
*Fix broken schools. Some schools are disasters at every level. Name a metric and they’re failing it: Graduation rates? Check. Test scores? Check. Disruptive behaviors? Check. Not every failure is the school’s fault, of course. But in schools where discipline is rarely enforced, academic rigor is watered down to nothing, and students pass without making an effort, there needs to be change and accountability.
If we rely on our common values and common sense, providing children equal access to education doesn’t have to divide us. It just requires looking at what we do through two pairs of eyes: the critical eyes of adults with serious obligations, and the innocent eyes of the children we are obliged to teach and love.