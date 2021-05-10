Teacher to Parent: Emphasize the connections between effort and success

An opinion article called “7 Teacher Ideas for Supporting Students Who Aren’t Doing Any Work at All” has been making the rounds. On your Facebook page, you said the ideas were well-intentioned but some were “terrible.” Care to share what was wrong with them?
The writer of the piece, an instructional coach, clearly has a heart for students, but many of the ideas put forward won’t do them any long-term favors. Here they are:
1. Ask the student what’s going on.
Nothing wrong here. Sometimes you’ll find a student who is going through a true crisis, in which case you can provide support and make sure he or she doesn’t become overwhelmed. Most non-working students, however, are just being lazy.
2. Invite the student to reflect on why he or she isn’t doing any work.
Sure, I guess. But in my experience reflecting on why I didn’t mow the lawn is just another way to not mow the lawn. It might be better to invite the student to reflect on what his life might look like in ten years with no education, no diploma, and no work ethic.
3. Teach students coping strategies, for example starting class with a meditation exercise.
I would argue the best way to cope with not doing what you’re supposed to do is to just go get it done. And rather than use meditation exercises to induce kids to work, teachers could spend the time teaching lessons related to their courses. After all, the education we provide is the best long-term coping strategy we can offer our students.
4. Ask the student to write a weekly email to set goals.
Or ask the student to complete his homework. If he can write an email, he can write an English paper or science report. Also, I’ve noticed that in education we talk far too often about “goals” when we should be talking about “responsibilities.” A “goal” makes it sound like a personal choice. Not so. Studying, doing one’s homework, and passing classes are a student’s “responsibility.” Confusing serious obligations with airy goals makes it easy for students to take their responsibilities too lightly.
5. Try positive reinforcement and celebrate small wins.
Fine, but be careful of rewarding some students for things other students routinely do without celebration. Kids see this as unfair.
6. Grade tests, but not homework.
First of all, if you’re a teacher and your students can pass your tests without doing your homework, you’re doing something wrong. Second, this kind of thing is how schools produce uneducated, irresponsible adults. Not grading homework because a few kids won’t do it isn’t a solution; it’s a different version of the problem. The very reason so many kids neglect homework now is that there are no repercussions for disregarding it. They get passed along to the next grade just like their hard-working classmates.
7. Even when you’ve tried everything, never give up on your students.
LOL see #6. Telling students you’re going to stop giving them credit for their work because you don’t believe they’ll do it is the very definition of giving up on them.
The article makes the point that it’s easy for teachers to say students “should be punished so they learn accountability, but this is not really in the best interest of the child.” This statement indulges in the dangerous fallacy that failure and punishment are the same thing.
Assigning a student a zero for work not completed is not punishment; it is the natural consequence. Teachers neither punish nor reward students with grades; they simply assign a score based on the student’s performance. Does a thermometer punish us by telling us what the temperature is? Does the referee punish a shooter by not giving him any points when the basket doesn’t go in? If I don’t go to work and the district doesn’t pay me, are they punishing me?
Teaching kids that this is the way the world works trains them to blame others and deny responsibility for their own actions. We see people acting like this in the real world and we wonder, “Where did they learn this? I certainly wasn’t brought up that way!”
They’re learning it in our classrooms whenever we confront their lackluster effort with bargaining, doublespeak, and diluted expectations. What our kids need from us is to love them with a love that isn’t afraid to tell them the truth about the connection between effort and success, responsibility and rewards, actions and consequences.