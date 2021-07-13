Teacher to Parent: Do we really want to increase the pressure on high school athletes?

The Supreme Court has ruled that student-athletes can now profit from playing for colleges, and the NCAA has conceded that athletes have the right to their name, image, and likeness. What might be the impact of this on high school athletes?
For colleges, the ruling will mean different things to different teams and players. For example, it seems apparent that the big-time sports of football and basketball will essentially now have two professional leagues. The interesting difference is that in the NFL and NBA, players are paid by their teams. In the new collegiate professional leagues, the payouts will likely be outsourced to enthusiastic grifters. Clemson University won’t have the money to lure the next Trevor Lawrence, but its rich, well-connected boosters assuredly will.
What it means for the other sports — swimming, volleyball, etc. — is more speculative. I would guess that whatever college Nike wants to win will probably just do it (see what I did there?)
If what I’ve read and heard is any indication, I might be the only human being on earth who is alarmed by this turn of events. I am no fan of the NCAA, an organization so universally loathed that even Darth Vader looks at it with goo goo eyes. But I don’t detest the NCAA more than I appreciate the value of amateur collegiate sports. I sort of liked the idea of young athletes playing for their school, not money. The system was flawed, certainly, but it had always sought to preserve its noble underpinnings.
Yes, I know that I’m supposed to agree what a heinous crime it was that the teenagers and young adults who worked really hard playing games couldn’t get rich from it for the two or three seasons they participated. However, I seem to recall something about a free college education, and if you haven’t heard the griping about the exorbitant cost of that little racket the past decade or so (tuition costs, I mean), then you’ve had your head in the sand.
Enough bloviating. Let me address this week’s question, because the reader’s underlying point is important. The most concerning aspect of this newly opened cash register could very well be its effect on high schools.
Recruiting for college starts early. With boosters able to offer cash inducements to prospective players, whether directly or indirectly, I see no reason why it wouldn’t start even earlier. This will undoubtedly impinge on high school athletes.
You tell me: is it good for ninth or tenth graders to start receiving monetary benefits from a third party in exchange for a college commitment? Is it good for high schoolers to auction themselves off to the highest bidders or accept money from representatives of multiple schools, trying to force the most desperate suitor to emerge?
Maybe you think so, but I don’t. High school athletics has gotten high-pressure enough as it is. What kids don’t need in addition to the rigorous training (and, oh yeah, studying for classes) is coping with the pressure to market themselves, juggle third-party recruiters, manage agents, and negotiate life-altering commitments before they’ve even gotten their driver’s permits.
High school should be about setting foundations: being responsible with a car; working at a part-time job; and balancing school, work, and play. It’s also for learning the value of team sports, and I don’t mean their economic value.
But that’s old-fashioned stuff. What a lot of people apparently believe our kids really need to worry about is building their social media following so they can exploit their admirers for all they’re worth the moment the opportunity arises; they need connections with wealthy alumni — not to get into a reputable college, but to harvest as much profit as possible.
It feels like we rarely stop and think anymore about the world we’re creating for our children. We’re legalizing drugs, teaching them to project their lives into their phones, normalizing pornography, ridiculing religion, spoiling them rotten, and now we’re professionalizing school sports.
With breathtaking speed we are infusing resources and attention into areas of society that were previously viewed as shamefully off limits. If someone woke up today from a 30-year sleep, he would find his country barely recognizable.
Many will say that’s a wonderful thing. Count me among the skeptics.