Teacher to Parent: Demonstrate the traits you wish to instill in your children

How do you teach kids that they shouldn’t always be arguing with their siblings or being disrespectful to each other, including us? We have a big rule against disrespect, but it doesn’t seem to work.
Something you could consider is altering the rule to incorporate the quality you are looking for rather than just excluding a trait you don’t want.
When my kids were little, we knew there were crucial traits that we had to instill. The primary of them was to love others as they love themselves, an age-old entreaty that I think most parents want to take root in their children. It is certainly a quality that would help our society.
To help my kids understand the importance of that trait, there was only one governing rule in our family: we don’t do anything that shows we don’t love each other.
That single rule helped our kids follow all the other necessary family regulations about respect, responsibility, and safety. It also gave them a sound structure and reason to listen. When you love your parents, you obey them. When you love your brothers and sisters, you play nicely.
This doesn’t mean love is conditional on obedience or good behavior. Real love is unconditional. In a healthy family, patience, forgiveness, and grace must reign. You can be disappointed by your children’s actions, but you can’t express that it makes you love them less.
It also doesn’t rule out discipline. Unconditional love doesn’t mean unconditional approval. Just make sure your kids understand that parents who love their children are obligated to teach them right from wrong, even if it sometimes means punishing them.
Critically, our rule applied to everyone in the house. Daddy was breaking the rule when he yelled at mommy for denting the car. Brother was breaking it when he “borrowed” his sister’s markers without asking. We all were breaking it when we left a mess for someone else to clean up.
I will always remember one of my lowest moments as a father. It was my young daughter’s turn to pick dinner and she excitedly chose pizza from a non-Papa John’s restaurant. As a Papa John’s guy, I was less than thrilled. I became more annoyed when the pizza arrived cold, bland, and square (square pizza??).
I griped. Continually. My young son, following in my footsteps, did the same. After a few minutes of the constant complaining, I noticed my daughter crying. She was trying so hard not to, but I could see the tears falling down her cheeks.
“What’s wrong?” I asked.
“I’m sorry about the pizza,” she said, holding back sobs. “I didn’t know it was going to be like this.”
Her words, her tears, her sadness broke my heart. The words of my own rule -- “We don’t do anything that shows we don’t love each other” -- echoed back to me. I was being an intolerable boor. I was letting my self-centered pettiness trample all over her feelings. I made her feel badly about something she was excited for. And I had set a horrible example for my son, who dutifully copied my every sentiment.
I had shown them both how not to love.
The most painful part was my daughter’s reaction. She felt awful for hurting me. She was repaying my selfishness with compassion. I could now be nothing but ashamed. I apologized to her and the rest of my family.
We often teach our kids that they should love others, but we don’t always show them how to do it. It requires not just talking about, but demonstrating, qualities like patience, kindness, and humility. It involves judging people by their best intentions and admitting your own mistakes. It means being happy for others even when you don’t get what you want.
Teaching kids how to love is a big job for a parent, perhaps the biggest of all. It’s no wonder that it requires a big rule to help make it happen.
It’s no wonder that we all need practice in learning it.