Teacher to Parent: Character is built by learning perseverance

My daughter was recently struggling with a project that involved building a small tower with index cards. When I saw her becoming frustrated, I stepped in to help. Then I started to wonder if this was the best thing. How do I know when I should intervene?
What about never? I mean, whose project is it? Yours? Or your daughter’s? If it’s hers, just leave her alone and let her do it.
Okay, maybe “never” is too strong a word, but try to get as close to that benchmark as you can. Even when kids come and ask you for help, it’s a good idea to send them back three times to try and figure it out themselves before stepping in to assist.
This anti-helicoptering attitude falls under the category of “beginning with the end in mind.” When raising children, make decisions with a clear vision of the kind of adult you want your child to become. If you were going to make a sculpture, you wouldn’t just hack away thoughtlessly at a block of granite and see what comes out, would you? You have to have in mind what the final work of art will look like. Then every chip at the rock will get you a little closer to the ideal.
Your success – in sculpture as well as parenting – may well depend on the ultimate vision. If your vision is skewed by the wrong values, the final product will be a mess. If you have no vision at all, the end result will be a matter of chance, and that rarely works out well.
So what kind of adult do you want your daughter to be? Think big picture, high-character, not micromanaged details. After all, this is only an analogy. Kids aren’t blocks of granite. They have free will, so you want the values that shape them to be broad and solid with the nuances formed by their own personalities. Don’t think, “I want her to be a doctor.” Think, “I want her to be a perseverer, someone who will patiently keep working until she figures things out.”
If that’s what you want, then the clear answer in this case is to step back and let her figure things out, even if it means she initially fails, and even if it means watching her grow frustrated. That failure and frustration can be essential in getting her to where she needs to be.
This isn’t just my experience talking. It’s actually been proven as recently as January of this year in a study from the University of Pennsylvania. Psychologists there gave kids a challenging puzzle to solve. The children whose parents most often took over to “help” their kids were later found to be less persistent in trying to extract a prize from a sealed box. The upshot of the study, according to the researchers, was that “Taking over impairs children’s persistence.”
This shouldn’t be surprising. Kids in general want to complete tasks on their own. One of the earliest things children say – usually in response to a pushy adult trying to give them an unwanted hand – is “I do it myself!” Sure, they sometimes moan and groan and get red in the face, but signs of frustration should not be confused with indicators of helplessness. You see similar moans, groans, and red faces when an athlete lifts heavy weights. In both cases, the individual is simply pushing the limits of his or her own endurance and therefore growing stronger. In neither case is it a white flag of surrender.
It’s true that giving your child the opportunity to figure things out on her own may result in short-term failure. But come on. How serious a failure is being unable to build a tower out of notecards? A much bigger defeat is when a child is systematically trained to abandon challenges or cede inconveniences to others. You’ve probably met some adults like this. They are usually irritants to manage, not patterns to follow.
Positive character traits don’t just pop up out of nowhere like mushrooms. They have to be instilled, cultivated, and encouraged. If you want your child to be a perseverer, give her room to practice.