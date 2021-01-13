Teacher offers views on Common Core math textbooks

Response to discussion on Common Core mathematics materials
(This letter addresses issues from Jody Stallings column, “Simple mathematics? Not with Common Core” published Dec. 9, 2020 and a response to Mr. Stallings’ column by Jim Radley, published on Dec. 23, 2020)
Dear Editor,
I am writing regarding: “Another viewpoint on Common Core math.”
In the article, Mr. Radley compares the workbooks for Glencoe and Math Nation. I am also a math teacher of 7th and 8th grades, and am familiar with many of the Common Core aligned books in use.
I don’t doubt Radley’s experiences with the books. But while he makes a good case for the Glencoe books being better in terms of explanations, examples, and so forth, I don’t agree that this is a function of its alignment to Common Core. Publishers have different interpretations of and approaches to Common Core. While the Common Core standards may be covered in a textbook, this does not ensure effectiveness.
I notice he compares the workbooks of the two companies, but does not mention anything about the textbooks that support the workbooks; or is it that each company publishes only workbooks, but no textbook? If there is a textbook/workbook combination, I’d be curious as to whether the textbook for Math Nations provides more detailed explanations.
Also, he mentions that the Math Nations workbook was prepared by Illustrative Mathematics. This company is chaired by William McCallum of University of Arizona and is one of the two lead writers of the Common Core Math Standards. Thus, it is strange that there is no mention in the workbook materials that it is aligned in any way to Common Core.
Illustrative Mathematics’ (IM) main premise for its books is a heavy reliance on visual representation of mathematics, which McCallum has stated is an important aspect on the road to getting students to a “deeper understanding” of mathematics.
My point is that the Math Nations workbook may be tied to Common Core in ways that Mr. Stallings does not realize. Thus, it is not accurate to infer that the Glencoe series is better because of the alignment with and relationship to Common Core. The Common Core standards supposedly do not dictate pedagogical techniques (though some are embedded within the standards themselves). Thus, there is some leeway that publishers have in how material is presented. Textbooks or workbooks aligned to Common Core by virtue of covering the standards may therefore differ in that regard.
Barry Garelick
San Luis Obispo, California