Take PRIDE in our shared humanity

It’s Pride Month. So I felt compelled to talk about what it means to be … human.
We are all different and yet we are all very much the same as well. It’s an interesting truth.
Like most species on this planet human beings are a diverse group. Different hair, eyes, shapes, skin colors, and all the other unique surface characteristics that allow us to tell who is who in a crowd. Physically, on the inside, there are also differences. Some have a natural athleticism, others can barely catch a ball thrown at them. Some people are prone to cancer, arthritis, allergies, heart disease… you name it. Some, remarkably, live a long life with barely a cold. Inside we are all a mess of blood, bone, muscle and more.
Our brains are different as well. Maybe it’s genetics. Maybe it’s environment. It’s probably a bit of both. Brains too can suffer from illnesses. There are also exceptional brains that leap into new knowledge as if they are jumping into a swimming pool. We call them gifted, or geniuses. Most of us are somewhere in-between.
Unfortunately, some of our differences are (and have been) treated as “bad” or “immoral” or “unworthy” or some similar adjective. Skin can become a defining characteristic that is attached to a long history of hatred or fear. Faith or cultural beliefs are clouded by misunderstandings and bigotry as well. Attraction to another person of the same sex has often been treated as a “sickness” that needs to be “cured.” Then there are those who fall across a spectrum of gender and sexuality who are difficult to pigeonhole by those who are “normal.”
However, there is one defining similarity between everyone. We are all human beings. And as human beings there is a basic code of behavior we should follow. Respect differences as long as they do not cause harm. Every individual deserves a chance to find love, build a life without barriers being arbitrarily placed in their way, and obtain an education and work. As humans we should be able to travel freely without fear and express our differences without retribution.
Pride Month recognizes the value of differences and that everyone deserves to be valued. Each one of us brings something unique and special to the human race as a whole.
The activism of Pride Month began during with the Stonewall Uprising in New York City in the late 1960s, in response to arrests and harassment. However, throughout history, people in the LGBTQ+ community have frequently been treated as criminals. They still are in many places. It has been a long and sometimes deadly fight to be recognized and allowed to express their true and unique selves – a struggle that is not yet over.
When we treat our differences as a crime, or “immoral” then we have truly lost our humanity. We all deserve respect and an opportunity to become our best selves.
So this month take pride in what it means to be human. Give the respect you expect for yourself and those you love. Celebrate humanity in all its many glorious forms. We’re all only human after all.