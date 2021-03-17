Statement from AARP in response to the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act

The following statement is in response to the U.S. House of Representatives passing the American Rescue Plan Act:
“The American Rescue Plan Act will greatly benefit Americans 50-plus at a time when too many older adults are hurting as a result of the pandemic and economic fallout. AARP recognizes the enormous efforts Congress has taken to address the gravity of the COVID-19 impact on the nation.
“The bill includes numerous provisions to help their health and financial condition, including direct payments, greater support for increasing COVID vaccine efforts, making health care more affordable, expanding paid leave tax credits, increasing SNAP food assistance benefits and meal delivery, and providing pension relief. Importantly, it also includes support for improving infection control in nursing homes and allowing more people to remain in their homes and communities.
“Too many lives have been lost and too many have experienced unprecedented financial hardship this past year. On behalf of AARP’s nearly 38 million members, we appreciate the essential relief the American Rescue Plan will provide for many, and we will continue to fight for continued support for the 50-plus and all Americans during these challenging times.”