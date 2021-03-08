State Capitol Report from SC House representative Joe Bustos

The House approved and sent to the Senate H. 3610
This bill would provide revised accountability measures available to the state Superintendent of Education for public schools and public school districts, with provisions for assistance and intervention.
The following definitions are used throughout the bill:
Turnaround plan outlines goals for a school or district’s educational improvement. Plans must have specific strategies for improving student achievement.
Underperforming school means:
An elementary school or middle school where fewer than 25 percent of its students are at meets or exceeds expectations
- on the English/language arts and mathematics SC READY assessment works or its successor.
A high school where fewer than 25 percent of its students receive a grade of D or better on the end of course assessments in English and mathematics, or fewer than 25 percent of its students fail to achieve at least a bronze
- level on the career readiness assessment.
Underperforming district means a district in which 65 percent or more of the schools in the district are considered an underperforming school
- .
Chronically underperforming school means:
An elementary school or middle school where fewer than 25 percent of its students are at meets or exceeds expectations on the English/language arts and mathematics SC READY assessment works or its successor assessment for three consecutive years
- .
A high school where fewer than 25 percent of its students receive a grade of D or better on the end of course assessments in English and mathematics, or fewer than 25 percent of its students fail to achieve at least a bronze level on the career readiness assessment for three consecutive years
- .
The bill creates a tiered system for assistance, professional development, and monitoring. The Superintendent must annually report to the General Assembly about the system’s progress relating to assistance provided to schools.
Once a school and district is determined to be underperforming, the State Department of Education must immediately place the school and district into a tiered status and provide assistance. The legislative delegation, parents, and students must be informed of the rating, and a public meeting must be held. The district must create a turnaround plan containing specific and measurable goals, and broad-based community input is required. The school and district’s strategic plan must be reviewed and revised. After the local school board adopts the plan, SDE must also approve. Plans must be posted on the SDE, district, and school websites, and parents must be informed of the school or district rating and turnaround plan. The Superintendent may seek a state-of-education emergency declaration for a school or school district. The state board must approve the declaration.
The following are the reasons and steps for the respective measures:
School Takeover
- Chronic underperformance, denial of accreditation, or an insufficient turnaround plan (or district refusal to submit a turnaround plan).
- Notification to the Governor, General Assembly, local board and superintendent.
- Assume management of the school.
- Appeal to administrative law court is available.
- State Board may end the emergency if the school sustains improvement for at least three years.
District Takeover
- Underperformance for three consecutive years or for five out of the last seven years. A year in which a report card was not issued shall be disregarded and not included in determining whether a declaration is authorized.
- Accreditation denial, turnaround plan is insufficient or fiscal emergency.
- Notification to the Governor, General Assembly, local board and superintendent.
- Assume management of the district.
- If there is a sustained improvement for at least three years, the State Board may appoint an interim local board. The interim board must serve for a minimum of three years.
- After the emergency, SDE shall develop a plan and timeline for returning management to a local board.
- Fiscal authority (taxing and millage) is transferred to the county council until the emergency is over.
The House approved and sent to the Senate H. 3696This proposed legislation would add additional circuit and family court judges. This bill seeks to add a circuit court judge in the ninth, fourteenth, and fifteenth circuits. It also would add a family court judge in the first and sixteenth circuits.
The House approved and sent to the Senate H. 3549This bill authorizes the Department of Natural Resources to offer a hunting or fishing license in the form of a durable hard card. This hard card license is made of plastic or similar material in order for it to be more durable than the paper version. This is optional and those persons who select this option are subject to a $6 fee of which the issuing vendor may retain $1. In addition, the bill allows a person hunting or fishing to show their license, permit or stamp by use of a mobile electronic device.
The House gave third reading to, then sent to the Senate, H. 3262H. 3262 is a bill regarding mandatory candidacy filing fees and optional certification fees. This proposed legislation would require all candidates in this state to pay a filing fee, whether or not their party holds a primary election. A certification fee of $100 could also be collected from these candidates, in addition to the filing fee.
The House gave a third reading to, then sent to the Senate, H. 3263This bill expands the state board of canvassers executive committee authority. It would designate the state executive committee as the authority to hear protests and contests by county officers, and less than county officers.
The House approved H. 3264 and sent it to the SenateThis proposed legislation would waive required newspaper published notices before county conventions are held. It would eliminate any requirement that county committees publish certain notices regarding county conventions in newspapers having general circulation in that county.
The Senate received H. 3567 after the House gave it third readingThis bill would cover qualified residential treatment programs. After adding a clear definition of what constitutes a “qualified residential treatment program” as well as clarifying other terms. This proposal would require assessment, case planning, and judicial review for children placed in qualified residential treatment programs.
The House approved and sent to the Senate H. 3548This bill eliminates the prohibition on possessing game fish devices while possessing or using nongame devices. The change allows someone to have an authorized game fish device, such as a rod and reel, while using authorized nongame devices, such as set hooks, trotlines, eel pots and traps.
The House approved and sent to the Senate H. 3684This bill adopts the federal regulations for the management of cobia into state law. For many years, cobia have been managed by the federal government and now the federal government will allow states to manage. This transfer does not change anything currently under the law.
The House approved and sent to the Senate H. 3539This bill deals with transportation of feral hogs (swine). In order to address a growing concern for farmers. This bill would require transported hogs on public roads or waterways to have proof of identification from a state veterinarian. Live hogs transported without identification are presumed to have been taken from the wild. The bill further states that it is unlawful for a person to misuse or alter a permit, tag, or other form of identification or attempt to obtain a permit, tag, or form of identification by fraud or misrepresentation. A person who violates this provision is guilty of a misdemeanor. Pigs that do not leave the premises of the swine owner are not subject to the identification requirement. The bill clarifies that it is unlawful to import, possess, buy, sell, offer for sale, transfer, or transport a live member of the family Suidae (pig) taken from the wild; or release a live member of the family Suidae (pig) into the wild. The bill becomes effective July 2022.
House approved S. 160 enrolled it for ratificationThe bill requires the Midlands Technical College Enterprise Campus Authority to file certain documents with the Fiscal Accountability Authority regarding the sale of surplus property. The exemption provided only applies to the sale of the college enterprise authority property when the sale price is not less than market value and the transfer of title is by quitclaim deed.