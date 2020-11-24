This is not an easy year to be thankful. We are worried about our health because of the pandemic. We are worried about our jobs, our housing, our schools, our communities. Let’s face it — worry has become a constant state of existence for a vast number of us. This has not been an easy year — for anyone.
So what do we do on a day like Thanksgiving?
We take stock of our own lives.
Every day is an opportunity. A fresh start if you will. We each make a choice as to how we approach each new day of our lives. Will it be happy? Will it be difficult? Will it be joyful? Sorrowful? Of course there are many things we can’t control. But what we can control is our own response to those things.
Some among us have a gift (or at least it seems like a special gift) for happiness. They see life as a treasure to enjoy. But is it really a gift? Or simply a choice. A choice to find the best in ourselves and those around us.
We are immersed in a pandemic of frightening size. There is so much work to be done by all of us. But we are not the only generation that has faced such challenges, nor will we be the last. I remember the days of polio, measles outbreaks and other dangerous childhood illnesses. War, political strife, civil rights struggles, economic crises. The list goes on. Every age has its trials. That does not mean we cannot be thankful for the best that life has to offer. And what is that best? Each other.
Babies, children, tweens, teenagers, grown-up “kids,” moms, dads, uncles, aunts, cousins, grandparents, friends, co-workers.
Need more?
Dogs, cats, sunsets, sunrises, an ocean breeze, a quiet evening, music, art, dancers, a sailboat on the water, meadows, mountains, cold flowing streams, children playing in a park, flowers in a field, birds soaring through the sky, not to mention the actual sky, the stars above us.
I think you get the picture. We do have a lot to be thankful for. Look around and you will find many, many wonderful things in your (our) world. Thanksgiving is for remembering the good in each of us and the beauty around us. But most of all it’s for saying those two very important words — thank you.
Thank you for our lives and for the chance to be happy. Thank you for family and friends.
For myself, I want to thank God for the gift of time. It seems so endless while we are young and so impossibly brief as we age. Time is the reality of the present and also the memories of the past. It is the possibility of what is to come and those possibilities are infinite. Every choice, no matter how small, affects the next choice, the next moment in time, until the dominoes are falling in ways you could never have imagined. Time can sometimes feel like an enemy. But that is only because we cannot see beyond the horizon of this life that we presently live. We have to accept the time that is given us and use it as best we can.
So say thank you for love and kindness, compassion and generosity and most of all for this amazing universe of which we are a tiny (but I still think important) part. We are all stardust after all — and a star shines bright.