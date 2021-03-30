Shopping cart blues...

As I may have mentioned before, I find careless discarding of shopping carts in grocery store problems a bit of a problem.
And by “may have” I mean incessantly. And by “a bit of a problem”
I mean it’s easily one of the top 10 challenges facing us as a society. And anyone who has read this column knows, I don’t do hyperbole. I’ve told you that a million times.
Leaving carts to roam free in a parking lot is a clear choice, one that says, “Hey, gust of wind, do what you will with the other cars in the parking lot.” It say, “Hey, person who just found a prime piece of grocery store parking spot, surprise!” It’s usually a choice, made by people who have decided that, meh, not my problem.
Now, I get that there can be good reasons why it happens. Goodness knows I’ve gotten the emails telling me so. And I get there may be times of dire circumstance where it can happen.
But I find it hard to believe that every time I go to the grocery store, bunches of folks suddenly had babies who had just gotten sick or folks who just got a call about an emergency at home. You get a pass on those.
But it’s pretty clear most of the abandoned ones are just folks who have no interest in being part of the social contract that makes us better. I’ve seen it in person plenty of times.
But there is a new shopping cart problem. And the new problem doesn’t come from those people. No, the new problem comes from good folks. Decent folks who no doubt put their shopping carts up. Folks who have 13 items in their cart and would never go to the “12 items or less” aisle (yes, grocery stores should say “fewer,” but that’s a column for a different day).
The problem is temporary cart abandonment.
Since the pandemic began, we have (mostly) begun a new way of shopping, and one of these ways is a welcome change that I hope stays forever. I am all for social distancing, in particular when shopping.
I am a very task-oriented shopper. I have my list. I plan in my head my path to be the most efficient shopper.
My wife often is baffled when I tell her I am going to the store.
Upon my return, she says, “When are you going to the store?”
I tell her I’m already back, and she’s like, “You just left like 10 minutes ago?”
Correct. This is a mission. And mission accomplished.
I am a grocery ninja, in and out in no time. But I am also mindful of folks’ personal space, because (a) pandemic and (b) you know, personal space. But I have noticed of late a growing problem of folks stopping their cart, remembering they forgot an item earlier on the aisle, and then leaving the cart to go and retrieve said item.
For me, this presents a problem: you have now taken up two points of personal space that I cannot be in. I can’t be around you, because that is just common courtesy. And now I can’t be around the items where you left your cart, because that is physics and the cart and I cannot occupy the same space.
I have found this most often happens in the produce section. And, for whatever reason, it seems to happen most often when I am trying to get broccoli.
I don’t know what to make of that, other than to speculate that broccoli is good at triggering forgotten things you need to get. Ad slogan pitch: “Broccoli: So good it makes you remember you forgot to pick up carrots.”
So I simply ask this simple thing: Stay with your carts. I will be mindful of your space. But please be mindful of your cart’s space as well. I don’t think this is a tough ask. After all, I know that you do not do it on purpose. After all, you are one of the ones who definitely puts your cart in the corral at the end of shopping.