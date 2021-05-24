Shem Creek Crab Bank compromise was a win for all

Dear Editor,
It has been several years since the Army Corps of Engineers announced a partnership with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to restore the Crab Bank shorebird estuary.
The plan proposed to deposit 660,000 cubic yards of spoil material over the north end of what remained of Crab Bank. This plan raised red flags with the Town of Mount Pleasant as well as commercial and private interests on Shem Creek.
Many felt that the plan would threaten the mouth of Shem Creek, as well as the Hog Island channel between Patriots Point and the north end of Crab Bank. It was also feared that a land bridge could form in this channel and pose a threat from predators to the nesting birds on Crab Bank.
Fortunately, all these concerns were put to rest when the Army Corps of Engineers announced that they were moving the location of the project even further to the southeast than even the Town of Mount Pleasant’s preferred location.
This decision was a win-win-win for all the parties interested in this project.
I would like to commend Mayor Will Haynie, and Town Administrator Eric Demoura and Town Councilman Howard Chapman for working very hard to achieve this outcome.
I also want to commend Town Council for allocating the necessary funds for the engineering and economic impact studies that illustrated the importance of Shem Creek and its continued viability to the Town of Mount Pleasant.
I would also commend Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd of the ACOE for her willingness to find an agreeable compromise for this issue.
Lastly, thanks to Senator Lindsey Graham and Representative Nancy Mace for working with the Town, ACOE and SCDNR to bring about a very satisfactory result to this controversial issue.
Jimmy Bagwell
Chairman, Save Shem Creek Corp
Mount Pleasant