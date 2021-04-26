SC House of Representatives legislation highlights

Here are a few highlights from legislation recently being done in committees and subcommittees in the SC House of Representatives.
Back to School
The House passed a joint resolution that requires all school districts in South Carolina to give an option for 5 days a week, in-person learning. Providing an in-person option allows parents to decide what learning format is the best fit for their student. Additionally, this bill suspends the earning limitation for retired teachers. This ensures that retired teachers can come back to school and teach without fear of too little compensation during these unique times.
Teaching the Constitution
Ensuring that our children are educated about our Constitution, the Federalist Papers, the Declaration of Independence, and other important American documents, S.38 provides that students in public high schools in South Carolina, and in some cases, undergraduate students, to study these documents as a requirement for graduation. I voted in favor of this bill, which then passed the House.
Revitalizing South Carolina
“The South Carolina Abandoned Buildings Revitalization Act” qualifies taxpayers who make certain investments into rehabilitating and revitalizing abandoned property in the state to receive tax credits. This bill is an incentive for people to bring life to abandoned and run-down areas of our State. This act was set to expire, but we voted unanimously to renew it.
Law enforcement
H.3939 received a favorable vote in a Judiciary Subcommittee meeting. This bill extends workers compensation for law enforcement officers in deadly-force situations to PTSD, or other injury caused by stress or mental illness. It is important and necessary that we provide officers with these lifesaving resources, so they can safely and healthily serve our communities.
Protecting SC seniors
H. 3180, also known as the Vulnerable Adult Maltreatment Registry Act, passed out of a Judiciary Subcommittee. This act aims to protect our most vulnerable, elderly populations from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. This bill would create a registry for these populations, creating further protections for them in places like nursing homes.
Election reform
Reforming our elections to ensure they are free and fair is always a priority, as is making sure that voting is accessible to as many Americans as possible. In a Judiciary Subcommittee meeting, Rep. West Cox introduced a bill that ensures that any Special Purpose Tax District Referendums be voted on during General Elections rather than Special Elections. With voter turnout being historically higher for General Elections in comparison to Special Elections (sometimes by 70 percent or more) this simply increases the amount of voter participation when dealing with these issues.
