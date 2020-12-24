Response to column on Common Core math

Mr. Stallings,
I found your op-ed in the December 9th edition of The Moultrie News interesting and informative regarding the use of Common Core for teaching elementary school math and your concerns. I will add that I share your concerns based on the examples that you presented. However, my experience as a part time 7th grade math teacher at the Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science in North Charleston has been quite different.
By way of brief background, I am a retired engineering program manager with a BS, MS and EE degrees in engineering and over 45 years of experience in STEM businesses. For the past 6½ years, I have spent one day a week at ZMS as an assistant math teacher.
During these years at ZMS, we have used three different math workbooks, the first two of which were developed by a number of teachers to be consistent with the Common Core guidelines. The third, and one that we are using this year, is not. My experience and opinion are that the Common Core-based workbooks are far superior to the one that is not, and present math concepts and fundamentals very effectively.
It is not clear to me or the math teachers at ZMS what person or group made the decision to make the change for this year. This summer, I acquired the new workbooks in advance of the start of the school year so that I could be better prepared. The differences between these and the prior years was so significant that I did a detailed comparison for myself and three of the other math teachers at ZMS. (That assessment is attached, but probably falls in the category of too much information. Editors Note: It is available online with this response.) My overall concern is that the students with the new workbooks are not getting the necessary fundamentals in math and will make it much more difficult in high school math classes.
So, at least for my 7th grade experience with three different workbooks, I prefer the Common Core guidelines.
Jim Radley
Isle of Palms