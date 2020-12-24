Response to column on Common Core math

Mount Pleasant, SC (29464)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.