Rep. Mace introduces bill to protect veterans

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. and Rep. Mike Bost, R-IL introduced legislation on April 1 to direct the secretary of Veterans Affairs to create an outreach program to educate veterans' on cyber risks including disinformation campaigns, identity theft, and fraud.
"Over the past several months, we've learned a great deal about the prevalence of violent extremist groups in our country and their efforts to prey on our nation's veterans," Mace said. "Veterans are not only targets of scammers and con artists for financial purposes, but also victims of extremists looking to take advantage of our retired troops. Our veterans served and defended our country against those looking to harm us. It's our responsibility to ensure they're not abused by those looking to rob or use them."
Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Mike Bost said, “Veterans are as vulnerable as anyone to cyber risks like identity theft and disinformation campaigns. That’s why Rep. Nancy Mace and I introduced the Veterans’ Cyber Risk Awareness Act. Our bill will make sure veterans have the information and resources they need to protect themselves. It will also provide an objective look at the potential dangers they face online. It is a commonsense first step to keep veterans and their families safer.”
