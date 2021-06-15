Proclamation recognizes forages’ impact on agriculture industry

When you drive through South Carolina and see livestock grazing a green pasture, you are witnessing an essential resource for the nation’s agriculture industry, a safeguard for water and soils, and a habitat for wildlife.
South Carolina Forage and Grazing Lands Coalition is promoting June as Forage Month. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a proclamation declaring June 14-20 as SC Forage Week.
The nonprofit coalition works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, the National Grazing Lands Coalition, Clemson University, SC Farm Bureau, the Richland County Conservation District, the SC Department of Natural Resources and other partners to promote forage education and resources across the state.
Grasses including hay, legumes and other plants grown and managed for livestock consumption cover about 55 percent of the land area in the United States and the forage livestock industry contributes more than $60 billion annually to the U.S. economy.
“Forages are largely grown in areas where other human-edible crops are not productive. Instead of being a resource that we cannot use, grazing livestock can convert forages into high-quality milk or protein for human consumption,” said Kim Mullenix, extension beef specialist and associate professor at Auburn University. “Livestock also recycle nutrients back to the pasture which can help with forage regrowth and promote healthy soils. It is a system that gives back and keeps going with management.”
In 2020, South Carolina produced more than $98 million in hay commodities and 189 million pounds of milk and raised 168,000 head of beef cattle, 10,000 dairy cattle, 31,000 goats for meat and other products and 3,200 goats for dairy products.
The SC Department of Agriculture estimates that the equine industry contributes nearly $2 billion and 29,000 jobs annually to the state’s economy.
“Forages are required to maintain all of these operations,” said John Andrae, professor in the department of plant and animal sciences at Clemson University. “Any economic impact that these species have is a direct result of the forage industry supplying dietary nutrients to those enterprises.”
“In addition to these traditional industries, forage also serves as a nutrient sink for poultry litter and indirectly supports this industry,” said Andrae. That amounted to 243.5 million head of poultry in South Carolina in 2020, according to the USDA.
Managed forage plants reduce soil erosion by reducing the impact of rain drops and over time reduce runoff as soil organic matter increases. This keeps the land intact and contributes to the health of nearby water sources.
“Many farms enjoy the benefits of diverse wildlife and utilize this for recreational hunting. Forages also provide the landscape for time spent together with family checking on animals, waterers and pasture production. In many ways, forages reconnect us with the most important things in life,” said Mullenix.