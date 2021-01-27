Pay attention to your eyes and intuition

My son has always been an A-B student and a hard worker, but this year he has dipped to C’s and D’s, and he doesn’t seem to study or work as much as in the past. My husband and I thought he was just going through a phase of laziness, but after talking with some of our friends who have kids at the same school, I think it might be the teacher. They’ve all seen similar things with their children. We are thinking of meeting with the principal together, but I want to do it in a respectful way. I’m also not positive the problem isn’t my son, but the other parents seem sure. Can you offer any guidance?
The best guidance I can give you is to ignore your friends and pay attention to two more compelling influencers: your eyes and your intuition.
Your first thought when you saw lower grades was that your child was experiencing a “laziness phase.” You thought that because you probably saw him doing less studying and perhaps more gaming or socializing
Though this is common in kids, your friends have influenced you to ignore your eyes and instead adopt a conspiracy theory: the teacher is so incompetent that she has actually made your child dumb and lazy. She is essentially the anti-teacher.
I know I sound like a broken record, but some still haven’t got the tune: when your child gets high grades for doing little work, worry about the teacher. When your child gets low grades for doing little work, worry about the child.
Your eyes agree. Now what about your intuition?
Your initial instinct was to place responsibility for the slide on your son. Your friends have adopted the trendier view: blame someone else. But this is a view that in the long-run will ruin schools and hurt children.
Today’s kids are rarely allowed to take ownership of their mistakes. Many parents are too quick to blame others, from teachers to ADHD to themselves. Even schools have stopped placing responsibility on children for their lack of effort or attention. Instead, the culprit must be bad standards, latent trauma, the child’s zip code, hidden prejudices, or poor funding.
A child’s successes, however, are another matter entirely. Kids are all but forced to take ownership of even modest victories, like participating on a sports team or showing up to school every day.
Think about it. Your friends want to hold the teacher responsible for their children's failures. But if their kids make the honor roll, who will they expect to get the certificate? I’ll give you a hint: it isn’t the teacher.
Being trained to embrace every success as one’s own while faulting others for mistakes makes a child believe he is always the good guy and someone else is always the bad guy.
That’s an easy way to arrive at educational systems and family structures that are at best dysfunctional, at worst disabled. Unless children are taught to accept responsibility for their own actions both good and bad, the virus in the machine will produce chaos.
But the chaos need not overpower our own families. Every parent has the freedom to choose the tried-and-true over the trendy, common sense over crazes, and convictions over conventional insanity. Deep down we know what we should do, but peer pressure makes us afraid that doing it will lead to public disapproval.
The adage says if you want to lead the orchestra, you have to turn your back on the audience. Your children are the orchestra. The music they produce comes through their character, and it will echo throughout their lives, long after your fickle audience has abandoned the auditorium.
In other words, you’ve got bigger issues on your hands than making sure your friends are cool with how you raise your kids. Much higher on your list should be ensuring that the values you instill in your children will stand the test of time.
With such a heavy obligation, stick to raising your son the way you know is right. Teach him to be responsible. Refuse to entertain excuses until you have seen him rise to your reasonable expectations. Hold him accountable for hard work and good sense.
An education must be earned. No one can pay its cost in effort and attitude except its rightful owner. Our system has spent an irredeemable quantity of time and money trying to fix up the hospital when it’s the patient who needs attention. You can avoid the same mistake by marching to the beat of your own drummer.