OpEd: When it comes to Mount Pleasant policy, actions speak much louder than words

In mid-June, I wrote an Op Ed for the Moultrie News about the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s policies toward aggressive policing, especially as it relates to issues involving race. Chief Carl Ritchie was forthright in his answers to our interview, and clearly articulated why the department receives the Gold Standard award, a nationally recognized achievement year after year. There are a number of ways we as members of Mount Pleasant Town Council can step up to the plate on issues affecting the health and well-being of the residents who live within the boundaries of our community, whether incorporated or not.
Our Historic Settlement Communities comprise approximately 10% of the population of Mount Pleasant, about 9,000 residents. There are three major issues that I have heard repeatedly since being elected to Council to serve our citizens in 2017, and a fourth that I will share here as well. First is the ability for the Snowden Community to tie into sewer lines that are nearby without having to annex into the Town. Second is the disruption of the Phillips Community by Highway 41 and the announced widening to a 5-lane highway through it. Third is the gradual encroachment over many years of high-density residential development next to the Historic Settlement communities that has brought much more traffic congestion and other related problems to these once quiet areas. Fourth, one of my concerns expressed repeatedly is the inability for unincorporated Mount Pleasant residents to have a true representative voice regarding Town policy by not being able to vote in Town elections. All of these issues are interrelated; for instance, when Snowden Community residents choose to annex into the Town, which many have already done, they are immediately able to connect to nearby sewer lines and also have a vote in local elections. I believe the Town needs to help solve the issue of a lack of trust on the part of many residents of our community by providing even stronger leadership for the health and well-being of all. Perhaps then we can earn the respect and confidence needed to encourage annexation so that all of our residents within the Town limits will have a vote and true representation regarding Town policy.
If you ask Mount Pleasant Waterworks about their policy of requiring annexation for tapping into sewer lines, they will tell you the Town policy would have to change first in order for them to act. We need to find a way to either modify this or create another path forward. Septic tanks are an environmental risk, especially in a community prone to flooding. This is not going to get better over time, only worse. Some of the justification for spending millions of dollars to improve Coleman Boulevard was that runoff from the road was flooding nearby neighborhoods and spilling dangerous bacteria into Shem Creek, partly due to septic tanks. Forced annexation for sewer rights has been the most potent tool in keeping developers who own land in the county, both within our Town limits and on the outskirts from being able to build whatever they want, overrunning our roads, bridges and schools with far more residents than can reasonably be accommodated with the infrastructure. Even with this requirement, we all know these problems exist already. We must find a way to balance the need for limiting new residential growth without denying residents within the Town’s boundaries access to sewer.
I drive on Highway 41 every single day. The majority of the traffic count is from Joe Rouse Road south to Highway 17. Second is the traffic from the Wando Bridge to Dunes West Boulevard. The former is due to thousands of commuters coming out of Dunes West and Park West. The latter is highly impacted by traffic to the hospital, Park West Recreation Center, Costco, etc. A much lower traffic count runs through the one mile stretch of Phillips Community. There are no major intersections nor traffic lights within this area, mostly homes that sit on substantial acreage providing low density housing. They are not causing the problem, and the traffic flowing through there each day from the bridge to Highway 17 is not nearly as high as the other ends of Highway 41. Town Council did not have jurisdiction over the widening decision; yet, we urged the County through a letter two years ago to widen it straight down the highway. As a member of the Transportation Committee, I have stated publicly that the County should limit widening the portion through Phillips to three lanes rather than four or five. In an evacuation emergency, the two southbound lanes can be reversed to accommodate the needs of the surrounding residents. The County will tell us that the projections for the next twenty years indicate a huge increase in traffic over the bridge into Mt. Pleasant via Clements Ferry Road; yet, more and more services such as grocery stores, restaurants and necessary daily conveniences are available today or in construction on and near Clements Ferry Road which may reduce the need to cross the bridge. We are also finally moving forward with several more affordable workforce housing projects so people can live near their work. Traffic projections are like the stock market and the weather; you really cannot predict accurately well into the future because there are too many variables at work that can cause major changes to the outcome. Now that we know the decision by Charleston County, we as Council need to work with our residents to lessen the impact on their neighborhood as much as possible. I will also continue to urge modification of the final plan to three or at most, four lanes through Phillips.
Finally, the encroachment of high-density developments next to low density Historic Settlement communities is a matter where truly the “horse has left the barn.” We cannot go back and change what is already done, but what we can do is enforce the Sweetgrass Basket Overlay District zoning outlined in the Comprehensive Plan so that constant rezoning of low-density areas to high density in or right next to this will stop. I proposed a minor word change to amend the final draft of the Comprehensive Plan so that instead of “trying” to keep neighboring areas compatible with the neighboring communities, we make it a requirement. In addition, Councilman Gary Santos proposed that to change the Comprehensive Plan in future decisions, we will need a super-majority of members.
My hope for Mount Pleasant is that soon all residents of unincorporated areas will choose of their own accord to annex in so that they can vote in local elections and have a voice that is heard loud and clear, but this will require trust and not just a leap of faith. This beautiful, charming, caring community of Mount Pleasant needs to live up to its name, not by enacting potentially partisan resolutions but rather by taking necessary action now.