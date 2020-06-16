OpEd: The path forward begins here

In the terrible last few weeks following the murder of George Floyd, we have witnessed so many conflicting messages. This hit home for us here in the Charleston area two weeks ago when a Saturday afternoon peaceful protest rally was followed by a night of disastrous rioting with hundreds of marchers up and down King Street damaging nearly 100 businesses in their path. Having received a phone call from a friend early Sunday morning, I went down to King Street armed with a heavy rake, shovel, compostable trash bags and work gloves to help clean up. It was heartening to find that hundreds of others throughout our community were also helping in the effort, but heartbreaking to see how much damage was done to businesses far removed from Minneapolis and the tragedy of Mr. Floyd’s killing. Our country is struggling for answers, to find common ground, and to get to a place where we should have already been decades or more ago where ethnicity, skin color, gender, etc. are part of who we are, but do not determine how we are treated by others. Last weekend in Mount Pleasant, protesters held a rally at Waterfront Memorial Park that was peaceful, resulting in a strong display of First Amendment rights without anyone trampling on others or destroying private property. What made the difference, and how might we, a community of nearly 92,000 serve as the beacon of light to help our nation’s people move forward positively?
It starts with strong communication, and where needed, reinforced by great policing. I spoke with our own Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) Chief Carl Ritchie for insights on what our force does regarding some of the most concerning issues facing police officers today. Here are the questions and his responses:
- Chokeholds? – Our policy is that they are prohibited except in the immediate risk of serious harm or death to the police officer.
- No-knock warrants: Do we use them? This led to the death of Breonna Taylor. – MPPD never uses this. We have a threat matrix to determine the most appropriate tactics as needed, but always with a warrant if entry is involved.
- Formal committee to review costs, practices, policies of police? – In addition to the Police, Judicial and Legal Committee of Town Council, CALEA is the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. and has awarded the MPPD the Gold Standard every time for many years. There will soon be a link on the Town website where the public can look up and read every one of our police policies and procedures.
- Employment record reviews of previous complaints elsewhere as well as complaints here? – MPPD has an Officer of Professional Standards who thoroughly investigates these. We have an early warning system that when a complaint comes in, it is followed up on right away. Everything is documented thoroughly. For new hires to the force, we dig deeper into someone’s background even though they are certified from somewhere else. Also, a Polygraph is administered. Many applicants do not meet our rigorous standards.
- Body cameras on each officer, and penalties for not using? MPPD was the first police department in the state of S.C. with everyone wearing a body camera, as well as having a vehicle camera. These are turned on for every call, no exceptions. Used for training on best practices as well as a commitment to not making a mistake.
- Public database of all officer shootings? — When a shooting occurs, the police officer is immediately put on administrative leave. SLED comes in and does the investigation, and the FBI steps in as well. These reports are available publicly as soon as possible.
- Diversity goals and diversity of our police force? — This is our culture, and has always been. MPPD is far more diverse than any other police department we know of because it reflects the diversity of our community.
- Data on arrests and traffic stops by race? — Yes, and this is shared to a police committee. All data is collected monthly and published in a report. In our community, the highest percentage of our arrests and stops are Caucasian. It also shows gender and age as well as resident or non-resident. Avoiding biased-based policing is part of the ongoing training.
- Community outreach? – MPPD has School Resource Officers in every public school, “Our Community, Our Children” annual all day workshop, Cops in the Coop, Special Olympics, Reading Patrol which continued virtually during COVID-19, Shop with a Cop at Christmas time including shopping and lunch at Chick-fil-A), Opioid response including NARCAN training sessions, and many, many other programs.
Our policies and procedures are extensive and we have been contacted by numerous other agencies to use them as an example. In light of all that has happened in America, Chief Ritchie has reached out to Senator Tim Scott who is working on a criminal justice reform bill in the Senate to see if what is working here in our community can be utilized more broadly across the nation. Thank you to Chief Ritchie and the MPPD for helping be that beacon of light for all.