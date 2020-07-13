OpEd: Preserving 71 acres of land in Mount Pleasant

If you could preserve 71 acres of land in Mount Pleasant, wouldn’t you?
Mount Pleasant has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make such a purchase from Chris Marino, Managing Partner of Lerato, LLC, and my co-author on this op-ed. I have been in contact with Chris’s team for over a year, supporting their efforts to develop this land as a town center for the north side of Mount Pleasant, with retail, restaurants, entertainment, and more.
Then came COVID-19.
The future of this property is currently uncertain, however, the town of Mount Pleasant has a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to remove that uncertainty completely.
The town of Mount Pleasant has the chance to be in full control of how this property is developed, instead of sitting on the sidelines and watching as this opportunity passes. The potential for this property is relatively endless. We could build much-needed recreation facilities. We could build trails and a park similar to the Waterfront Memorial Park. The best part is, this all could be done using existing Greenbelt funds.
The Marino family and their partners John Chalsty and Doug Dittrick have been incredibly generous to the citizens of Mount Pleasant over the past 30 years, donating over 87 acres of land and over $4 million toward building the brand new state-of-the-art Wando Library and Wando’s Center for Advanced Studies. As well as the new Fire Station, Carolina Park Elementary School, and the 54 acres of active park on upper Faison Road that serves many of the town’s athletic needs. All of this was in addition to paying the town’s impact fees and investing over $20 million in infrastructure for the Master Planned community of Carolina Park.
Even now, Chris has pledged to offer the 71 acres to the town as a partial donation. This includes a specific donation of 2 acres dedicated to the future Ben Marino Arts Center, named after Chris’s father, who was a great supporter and advocate for the arts and the visionary of the Carolina Park community way back in 1989 when he purchased the 1,800 acre tree farm from International Paper.
It is our sincere hope that this land can be preserved forever toward the benefit of our citizens. It would serve as a lasting legacy enhancing the quality of life in the Mount Pleasant community for local residents today and for future generations.