OpEd: Mount Pleasant is an idyllic place

Mount Pleasant is such an idyllic place because even though it is developed, as is now most if not all our region, it still holds the character and energy of a town that cares about its neighbors. As a child, like many children, I grew up watching Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood. In fact, I consider him one of my mentors – teaching me about storytelling and exploring my imagination and creativity. Yet, perhaps more importantly – is the unconditional love and nurturing that he offered to everyone that has endured.
These past few months have deeply challenged our sense of community and specifically of brotherly love. For me, as someone who holds mercy as my highest value – I am disheartened that it is often viewed as a commodity that needs to be rationed and not as the endless fountain of giving which is its true identity. Mercy should flow from us as freely as it flows in our oceans, in our rivers, our lakes, and from Shem Creek.
My heart, along with the heart of the world – is duly broken, disturbed, and troubled by all acts of injustice against innocents. In particular, I am devoted to fair treatment for those in our criminal justice system which sorely and ironically has a history of injustice. I will always stand for those who suffer and it brings me joy to be in the company of anyone who is in need of support. For this, I have advocated for years.
Yet, at what point have we as a common humanity decided that our mercy and love have boundaries? Boundaries set by our neighborhoods, beliefs, politics, ideologies? Why isn’t it absolutely possible to stand with all who suffer? And to stand with all who suffer by no means implies that we discount the unique struggles of any.
We do not live the same lives. Nor do we suffer the same tragedies. Nor do we struggle in the same ways. But, certainly we can all agree that no one goes through this life without pain. And agreed, to greater and lesser extents. I will never forget being sound asleep when the home I was living in was poured with gasoline and set on fire almost killing us. It was burned to the ground and I was made homeless, barefoot, with nothing left but my night clothes on my back. I will also never forget the day I was physically assaulted, resulting in injury because I happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, in the presence of someone committing a robbery. And these are not my only experiences with injustice. So, when I witness anyone being assaulted, or anyone’s home or business or church being set on fire – it touches a very deep chord within my soul and my tears will always be shed.
I cannot say that my call to mercy began at any specific moment – I can only say that even as a child being witness to anyone’s pain tore at my heart. It is my hope that that will never change. That I will always be moved by the sorrow of another. And that there will be no boundaries in place by whose sorrow moves me.
Mount Pleasant is again, an idyllic place. A beautiful place. Charming. Familial. A place that we want to protect and honor. And yet, not only every place, but every person should be viewed the same. Everyone should be seen as worthy of being protected and honored. Not only those who think like us, look like us, hold our politics or religion or ideologies. Trauma committed against each other does not heal trauma. In fact, it creates wounds that may take a lifetime to heal. Let’s be givers of mercy, it, like love, has no cost. And no price can be put on its benefits to not only our communities but to humanity.