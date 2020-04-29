OpEd - We are the government and we are here to protect you, trust me

This pandemic of coronavirus and our elected officials’ response to it, has me concerned about individual liberties causing me to start reviewing some similar situations in our nation’s history. Before we get into that venue, first, let’s look at one of our nation’s very first founding documents. In the preamble of — the unanimous Declaration of the 13 United States of America document, these words appear:
“... We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness...”
The word unalienable is one of the strongest words contained in that document. Throughout history, some have defined the word unalienable as a natural right, as opposed to a right granted by government, while others have referred to it at a right granted by God. Some other noted individuals in our history have attempted to define the word unalienable; however, perhaps none have expressed it better than Francis Hutcheson, who wrote, “For wherever any Invasion is made upon unalienable Rights, there must arise either a perfect, or external Right to Resistance... Unalienable Rights are essential Limitations in all Governments.”
We’re beginning to see the exercise of rights to resistance by the governed, against those government officials who should have received their mantle of authority from the governed.
This pandemic has created a resurgence of denials of individual unalienable rights of people, by their governments. It’s not new. It’s not a modern phenomenon. It routinely occurs during natural or man-made crisis, especially as fear and panic, real and imagined, is introduced into the equation.
During wartime, our government has often taken away natural rights of American citizens such as during the Civil War. President Lincoln suspended the writ of habeas corpus giving the military the power to arrest and to hold [by confinement] anyone they thought to be threatening to military operations. They could be held without indictment or arraignment indefinitely. Also, there was President Roosevelt’s internment of Japanese-American citizens in World War II. They were held, as American citizens, in confinement because, apparently-they were “untrustworthy.” Then, there were the restrictions and atrocities placed against German-Americans during World War I by President Wilson. Some German-Americans were interned, at least one was lynched, plus, German books were removed from all book shelves and German newspapers censored.
During medical pandemics or epidemics, governments will restrict any right they feel necessary to “protect the public,” including unalienable rights. Some elected and appointed officials are so doing as this document is being prepared. Lone individuals walking alone in a park or surfing alone in an open ocean are being arrested and punished, without recourse or someone attempting to purchase paint, a garden hose or grass seed (items restricted from selling because government rules it a non-essential item) or individuals participating in a protest against unreasonable and unexplained restrictions by government, are targeted as either violating an order, or “disloyal.” This misuse of government authority is a historical repeat. The Wilson Administration asked its citizens to spy on German-Americans during World War I, just as some elected officials are now asking citizens to become “spies” for their governments today and even rewarding such unhealthy behavior.
The Spanish Flu pandemic of 1917 through 1918 caused much concern and some panic, but it was the reactions by some governments within the United States that created most of the problems. At first, news medias either failed to cover the seriousness of the problem or down-played the situation. After all — a war was ongoing. Like today, there were shutdowns, businesses “went-south,” and livelihoods were lost. It took years for our economy to readjust. Before that particular worldwide pandemic, there was our governments’ reaction to the plague of smallpox. Towns refused anyone suspected of having the disease from entering and drove out, usually by burning-out the dwellings and/or businesses of suspected carriers of that dreaded malady.
Governments have, and always will react with restrictions of individual rights of freedoms, restricting the pursuit of happiness. Often, these restrictions are sold to the governed as necessary to prevent (here, insert any of the following, or more, words), the words could be death, sabotage, panic, spreading dissent, disloyalty, “unlawful” demonstrations, etc. And, one of the most arrogant government edicts is to not be seen in public while together or too close to another human regardless of the relationship between those “too-close” individuals. Rationally, a government should reveal a compelling government interest and state that interest clearly and how the restriction applies to the situation. For instance, what is the necessity to issue $500 citations to people inside their automobiles listening to a religious service in the church parking lot, as their pastor conducts services from the church over a loudspeaker system? None, I will advocate.
Some have called such edicts from government officials — an overreach, while others call them unconstitutional. Governments have always called them “necessary!” Such simplistic arrogance by government tends to justify the adage, the end justifies the means.
Be wary when governments continues to exercise its recently assumed authority after the cause of that assumed authority has diminished; because, once government becomes more of a problem than the cause of governments’ reaction to that problem, we have reached the absolute reason that the Preamble in our Declaration of Independence was written.
Major Ralph Stoney Bates, Sr. USMC (Ret) served 26 years as an active duty Marine and 16 years as a law enforcement officer. He is a Vietnam War veteran and lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife, Lyn.