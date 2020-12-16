Musings from a grandmother

Recently, I had the privilege of watching a baseball championship, for 9 and 10 year-olds, at Detyens Shipyard.
It was a real family and community affair. Parents, siblings, grandparents, neighbors, coaches of course, sponsors and staff. Coaches shouting directions, words of encouragement, sometimes yelling in frustration. There was always a slight respectful nod of acknowledgement from the young player.
Parents doing the same, “step out of the box” to the batter, “good eye” or “that’s okay.”
Siblings. Some reading books, some on cell phones or iPads. Groups of girls, giggling, running, doing cartwheels — this year they all seem to have a long braid down the side and off the shoulder. A group of boys played in the ditch. One sibling yells, “I told you five times not to do that!” while the brother, on the field, translates in his head, “You got this. You can do this. Good job.”
Sometimes a child is struggling on the pitcher’s mound, or at bat and the coach calls time out. It might be just the coach, or the entire team that goes to the child, but thoughts are shared, and a pep talk is received. Sometimes it works, sometimes not, but that is what coaching and teamwork is all about.
The umpire’s job is not easy. Yelled at from both sides for a call. However, they, themselves, will give a quiet word to the player, maybe the short stop or the catcher. A quiet respectful nod from the child, and a tap on the head (helmet) from the adult. If the umpire is hit by a ball and steps out, an adult might call out, “are you okay, blue?” A thumbs up, and play resumes.
When did the tradition start that when a child is injured, both teams take a knee? How wonderful is that to see. Care, concern, or just tradition. It doesn’t matter, a good lesson in life.
And this year, a tip of the hat at the end of the game, no longer the lineup of handshakes. A game well played.
What is the purpose of the game at this age? Groups of kids being coached by volunteers. Character building, bonding, essential life skills and sportsmanship.
A friend said recently, the most important lesson of sports is that the family is there to watch the game, no matter the outcome. The child will remember that.
Cheryl Clark is a resident of Sullivan’s Island.