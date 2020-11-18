Mount Pleasant plans statue of Captain Wayne Magwood

The Magwood family would like to sincerely thank the Town of Mt. Pleasant, the surrounding Charleston community and the many friends for the beautiful outpouring of support that was bestowed upon our family after our father, Captain Wayne Magwood’s, sudden and tragic passing.
Our hearts were touched and we were truly comforted by everyone who showed their love for our father. The acts of kindness, loving words, prayers and tributes shared to honor his memory, filled our hearts with joy. It was a tremendous sight for our family to behold. We felt your love and support during this difficult time and wish to express our deepest gratitude to all.
To further honor his legacy and the shrimping community we are in the process of raising funds to erect a bronze statue of him.
With the help of the Town of Mount Pleasant we are currently accepting donations towards this project. Donations can be made to the Town of Mt. Pleasant, earmarked “Wayne Magwood.” We ask that you continue to honor his legacy by supporting American fishermen and purchasing wild caught American seafood!
Thank you,
Tressy Magwood Mellichamp
Jennifer Magwood Ray
Tara Magwood
Melissa Magwood
(Wayne’s Daughters)
Memorials for the bronze can be made to:
Town of Mt. Pleasant
Attn: Finance Dept.
100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
Be sure to earmark your checks in memo section for Wayne Magwood. Donations can be recognized for tax deductions upon request.